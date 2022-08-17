PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown: Prize pool distribution and special rewards revealed 

The Main Event of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 concluded with the crowing of Vampire Esports as champions. The second phase of the event, the PMWI Afterparty Showdown, begins on 18 August. The three-day event will feature 12 teams from all around the world, battling for a US$1 million prize pool.

The event will be played on six different maps daily. There will also be 5 Duo Showmatches played over three days, and the best duo will be awarded $15K in prize money. Let's take a look at the detailed prize pool.

PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown prize pool distribution

The total prize pool on offer is $1 million, out of which the winner will get $60K, while the runners-up will take home $55K and $50K. In total, a prize pool of around $414K has been allocated on the basis of the overall standings, while around $594K will be rewarded through various other awards/contests.

PMWI Afterparty teams and prize pool (Image via Sportskeeda)

Prizepool distribution

1st Place - $60K

2nd Place - $55K

3rd Place - $50K

4th Place - $45K

5th Place - $40K

6th Place - $35K

7th Place - $30K

8th Place - $25K

9th Place - $20K

10th Place - $18K

11th Place - $15K

12th Place - $13K

Around $414K will be distributed in the form of match rewards, with $23K being offered per match. Here is the detailed distribution:

First Elimination - $2K

First Team Wipe - $5K

Most Team Wipes - $5K

First Special Eliminations - $2K

Most Special Eliminations - $2K

First Air Drop - $1K

Most Air Drops - $1K

Team with Most Eliminations - $5K

Afterparty Showdown match rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Winner Winner Chicken Dinner (WWCD) award will boast a prize money of $10K per match. Here is the detailed distribution per match:

Fan Favorite Player - $10K

The player with the longest distance elimination will get the Eagle Eye award - $5K

The player with the most headshots wins this award - $5K

The player with the biggest amount of eliminations in 60 seconds wins this award - $5K

The player with the most special Eliminations (kill by vehicle or grenade and no Molotov) - $5K

The PMWI watch party contest will also carry a prize pool of $50K (not applicable for India/Korea/China teams).

1st Place - $15K

2nd Place - $12K

3rd Place - $10K

4th Place - $7K

5th Place - $4K

6th Place -$2K

The Best Team Presentation award features a total prize pool of $20K (not applicable for India/China teams).

1st Place - $10K

2nd Place - $6K

3rd Place - $4K

At 4:30 IST, PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube/Twitch/Facebook channels will livestream the PMWI Afterparty Showdown in multiple languages.

