PMWI 2022: Tencent bars Indian, Chinese, and Korean content creators from watch party contest 

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 is all set to commence tomorrow, August 11. A total of 18 teams from all around the world will compete in the Main Event for a period of three days for a massive prize pool of two million US dollars.

PUBG Mobile officials have also organized a contest for those who wish to host watch parties for PMWI 2022. But Indian, Chinese, and Korean creators won't get to be a part of this.

Tencent not allowing any PMWI watch parties from three countries

The watch party contest will offer a prize of US$75,000 to the 10 best watch parties. Creators from participating teams can stream the watch parties on their official team channels on Facebook, Trovo, Twitch, and YouTube.

However, officials also mentioned that creators associated with teams from China, India, and South Korea won't be able to take part in the contest. One team from each of the three countries will be participating in the Main Event. Fans from India were expecting their favorite creators like Mortal, Dynamo, and Jonathan to hold a watch party as there would also be no Hindi livestream of the event.

In his latest stream, popular Indian streamer and owner of Team Soul, Mortal revealed that there won't be a watch party from his side or from other creators associated with Team Soul. This announcement cleared the dilemma regarding watch parties after the removal of BGMI from Google Play and the App Stores.

PMWI Main Event Watch Party prize distribution

The data for the best watch parties will be calculated by Esports Charts, and the prize will be distributed in the following manner:

1st: USD 15,000

2nd: USD 12,000

3rd: USD 10,000

4th: USD 8,000

5th: USD 7,000

6th: USD 6,500

7th: USD 5,000

8th: USD 4,500

9th: USD 4,000

10th: USD 3,000

Team Soul will be competing in PMWI 2022. With their newly built squad, the team will carry Indian hopes in the main event of the competition. The side recently won the biggest BGMI event so far, the BMPS Season 1.

Another Indian team 7Sea Esports, which also includes star player ScoutOp, will compete in the After Party Showdown of the event.

The second phase of the tournament has been dubbed the After Party Showdown. This phase will feature a prize pool of one million US dollars. The top five teams from the Main Event will also participate in the Showdown, along with 7 invited teams.

