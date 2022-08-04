BGMI banned in India: What we know so far, and available alternatives for players

It has been a week since BGMI was removed from the Google Play Store and App Store following government orders. The sudden news of the ban shocked the entire community as it stopped the battle royale title's rising esports scenario in India.

While many players are still waiting for the game's return, a few have shifted their focus to other games. Here's an overview of what has happened since the game's removal from the virtual stores.

Everything that has happened since BGMI's removal from the Google Play Store and App Store

The sudden removal of the game ignited a lot of outrage in the Indian gaming community as several popular streamers and pro players took to their social media handles to express their disappointment and shock.

MortaL @Mortal04907880

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

I hope you look into the matter Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.

#recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY Everyone knows the fact that esports in india has rapidly touching the heights and recently televised.

Meanwhile, Krafton's CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn, recently issued a statement stating the company's vision of contributing to developing Indian esports. He thanked the users and asked them to remain calm as the company is trying its best to communicate with concerned authorities to get the game back as soon as possible.

However, a government official from MEITY stated that the Indian government has acted on the analysis reports of several agencies who have found that BGMI has malicious codes and requires permissions, which can tamper with the stored user data.

The government ordered Google and Apple to delist the game from their respective stores as it reportedly posed a threat to India's integrity, sovereignty, security, and privacy.

On the other hand, Shiva Nandy, CEO of Skyesports, stated that the delisting of the game was not sudden and was in fact a result of a five-month-long process. However, he also mentioned that the removal of BGMI was made due to an interim order and cannot be considered a permanent ban.

Players and fans are awaiting the return of their favorite game to the Google Play Store and App store.

What are the best alternatives to BGMI after the game's ban?

1) New State Mobile

Developed by Krafton, New State Mobile is a futuristic version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. The game has seen a massive rise in the number of new players as several popular BGMI streamers have begun livestreaming the game on their YouTube and LOCO channels.

With many similar features, mechanisms, and maps, New State Mobile is one of the best alternatives to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

2) Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile made its global release a couple of months back and has since become one of the most downloaded games worldwide. The game's fast nature and unique legends have also made it popular amongst Indian gamers. Many Battlegrounds Mobile India players have already shifted to the game since July 28.

3) Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX saw a massive increase in downloads after Free Fire's ban in February. However, the recent ban on BGMI has paved the way for the game to rise in popularity.

The game can prove to be the best alternative to Battlegrounds Mobile India for all those gamers who used to play the BR title on low-end devices.

Note: The alternative games referred to in this article are based on the author's views.

