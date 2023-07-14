PMWI 2023 Allstars: Winning team, prize pool distribution, overall standings, and top 5 players

The Allstars phase of the 2023 PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) came to a close on July 13. Thailand's Vampire Esports claimed the trophy after outstanding teamwork throughout the three-day competition. A total of six teams have secured seats in the Main Event.

Tencent distributed a total prize pool of $1 million among the Allstars' participants. The crown champion squad received $140,000 in prize money, while the second placed gained $115,000.

Prize pool distribution of PMWI Allstars

Vampire Esports - $140,000 Dplus - $115,000 DRS Gaming - $90,000 Gaimin Gladiators - $80,000 Alpha7 Esports - $70,000 Team Falcons AF - $60,000 Infinity IQ - $55,000 AgonXI8 - $49,000 S2G Gaming - $44,000 R8 Esports - $41,000 Bigetron Esports - $39,000 Faze Clan - $37,000 Yangon Galacticos - $35,000 Varrel - $33,000 SEM9 - $31,000 Aton - $29,000 Mezexis Esports NA - $27,000 iKurd Esports - $25,000

Dplus, a renowned South Korean organization, captured second place, taking home a cash prize of $115,000. Their athlete Sayden topped the kill leaderboard with 21 eliminations and 2176 damage.

Nepal's DRS Gaming had another magnificent showing on the global stage, obtaining third place and earning $90,000 in prize money. They were in seventh place after the opening day but made a phenomenal comeback on Day 2, jumping to the second spot.

Gaimin Gladiators, an acclaimed Russian squad, occupied fourth position and will be one of the strongest lineups in the PMWI Main Event. Alpha7 Esports from Brazil ranked fifth in the overall table. However, the team had already cemented their place in the Main Event by winning the Americas Championship this year.

Team Falcons AF, who recently acquired the lineup of ArabGolden Galaxy, exhibited their skills against the experienced opponents in the contest. Infinity IQ from Vietnam grabbed the seventh position and managed to secure a spot in the Main Event.

Qualified teams for Main Event

Vampire Esports Dplus DRS Gaming Gaimin Gladiators Falcons AF Infinity IQ

AgonXi8 from Pakistan fell short by a single point and could not reach the Main Event. However, their two players, UZM and IQ, were in the top five fraggers list, with 12 kills each.

S2G Gaming, the current world champions, had an average run in the PMWI Allstars, finishing ninth on the overall scoreboard. Faze and Bigetron Esports also had a disappointing run in the Allstars.

