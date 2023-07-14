Esports & Gaming
PMWI 2023 Allstars: Winning team, prize pool distribution, overall standings, and top 5 players

Modified Jul 14, 2023 06:45 GMT
PMWI Allstars boasted $1 million in prize money (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The Allstars phase of the 2023 PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) came to a close on July 13. Thailand's Vampire Esports claimed the trophy after outstanding teamwork throughout the three-day competition. A total of six teams have secured seats in the Main Event.

Tencent distributed a total prize pool of $1 million among the Allstars' participants. The crown champion squad received $140,000 in prize money, while the second placed gained $115,000.

Prize pool distribution of PMWI Allstars

  1. Vampire Esports - $140,000
  2. Dplus - $115,000
  3. DRS Gaming - $90,000
  4. Gaimin Gladiators - $80,000
  5. Alpha7 Esports - $70,000
  6. Team Falcons AF - $60,000
  7. Infinity IQ - $55,000
  8. AgonXI8 - $49,000
  9. S2G Gaming - $44,000
  10. R8 Esports - $41,000
  11. Bigetron Esports - $39,000
  12. Faze Clan - $37,000
  13. Yangon Galacticos - $35,000
  14. Varrel - $33,000
  15. SEM9 - $31,000
  16. Aton - $29,000
  17. Mezexis Esports NA - $27,000
  18. iKurd Esports - $25,000
The #2023PMWI Solo Challenge is in the books! 🔥IQ has absolutely dominated the competition and claimed a combined prize of $62,500 🤑#Gamers8 | #TheLandOfHeroes#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI https://t.co/LOwNDrzzUT

Dplus, a renowned South Korean organization, captured second place, taking home a cash prize of $115,000. Their athlete Sayden topped the kill leaderboard with 21 eliminations and 2176 damage.

PMWI All Stars Stage - Overall Rankings 🏆The @VPEesportsth domination was real at this event! #Gamers8 | #TheLandOfHeroes #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI #2023PMWI https://t.co/hnB1kidol5

Nepal's DRS Gaming had another magnificent showing on the global stage, obtaining third place and earning $90,000 in prize money. They were in seventh place after the opening day but made a phenomenal comeback on Day 2, jumping to the second spot.

Gaimin Gladiators, an acclaimed Russian squad, occupied fourth position and will be one of the strongest lineups in the PMWI Main Event. Alpha7 Esports from Brazil ranked fifth in the overall table. However, the team had already cemented their place in the Main Event by winning the Americas Championship this year.

Team Falcons AF, who recently acquired the lineup of ArabGolden Galaxy, exhibited their skills against the experienced opponents in the contest. Infinity IQ from Vietnam grabbed the seventh position and managed to secure a spot in the Main Event.

The All Stars Stage has come to an end!✅Here are the 6 teams that have earned their spot in the Main Tournament! 👑#Gamers8📷📷 | #TheLandOfHeroes #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI #2023PMWI twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hjxUarJrmu

Qualified teams for Main Event

  1. Vampire Esports
  2. Dplus
  3. DRS Gaming
  4. Gaimin Gladiators
  5. Falcons AF
  6. Infinity IQ

AgonXi8 from Pakistan fell short by a single point and could not reach the Main Event. However, their two players, UZM and IQ, were in the top five fraggers list, with 12 kills each.

As we reach the end of the All Stars Stage, here are your top fraggers of Day 3!⭐️#Gamers8📷 | #TheLandOfHeroes #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI #2023PMWI https://t.co/kO8VPehJWV

S2G Gaming, the current world champions, had an average run in the PMWI Allstars, finishing ninth on the overall scoreboard. Faze and Bigetron Esports also had a disappointing run in the Allstars.

