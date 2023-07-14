PMWI 2023 Main Event Day 1: Overall standings, top players, overview, and more

The opening day of the PMWI Main Event saw Vampire Esports maintain their momentum and top the points table. After clinching the Allstars phase, this Thai squad was off to a strong start in this stage and collected 77 points in their first six matches. Vampire played aggressively on Day 1, obtaining 54 eliminations at an average of nine per game.

Members of this squad — TonyK, Schwepxz, and Stoned — were the top three individual performers with 19, 15, and 15 kills on Day 1, respectively.

PMWI Main Event Day 1 overview

Alpha7 Esports, one of the most consistent teams, showcased their spectacular teamwork and came second with 53 points. Alter Ego, the PMSL Spring Champions, also saw a fine start to the Main Event as this Indonesian powerhouse obtained 49 points with the help of one Chicken Dinner.

STE, the PEL Spring runner-up, claimed the fourth spot with 49 points. Xing, a member of this squad, took 13 finishes. Box Gaming, who'd acquired the ShineLike Diamond lineup, came fifth with 41 points. Fire Flux, the European Championship Spring winners, earned 37 points in six games and will aim to up their game on this event's penultimate day.

Stalwart Esports, the current South Asia champions, accumulated 36 points and 19 frags on Day 1. Gaimin Gladiators, a Russian squad, had a normal day, grabbing ninth place with 31 points. The team was fifth in Allstars and will need to perform impressively in their remaining 12 encounters.

Falcon and Infinity IQ, who were among the top squads in this competition's first stage, had a below-average opening day. They collected only 27 and 22 points, respectively.

Dplus and DRS Gaming, the second and third-placed teams of the PMWI Allstars, were unable to retain their flow and saw a terrible start to the Main Event. They have secured only 20 and 18 points, respectively. Both teams will have a chance to get their momentum going on Saturday.

Tianba, the PEL Spring champions, had a bad day as well. This Chinese squad scored only 18 points in six matches. Reject, who recently won the PMJL, and Twisted Minds came 14th and 15th with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Day 2 of the 2023 PMWI Main Event will be held on July 15. Each participant will try to strengthen their position on the leaderboard.

