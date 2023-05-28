Stalwart Esports wins PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring, qualifies for PMWI

Stalwart Esports has been declared the PMPL South Asia Championship Spring 2023's victors. The Mongolian squad has successfully defended their title, winning an impressive three consecutive SA Championships. By winning this 2023 event, they also booked their seats for the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023, a three-million-dollar global event scheduled for July in Saudi Arabia.

On Day 3 of the Finals, this team elevated their performance and achieved an average of approximately 15 points per match. This exceptional feat propelled them to the top spot with a substantial lead over those behind them.

By the Finals' end, Stalwart had amassed 259 points with seven Chicken Dinners in total, making them the only team to cross 250 points.

PMPL South Asia Championship Spring highlights

4Merical Vibes, who played well till Day 2, had to settle for second rank with a total of 209 points. This squad is likely disappointed, considering their significant lead halfway through the tournament.

Nepal's DRS Gaming, the Global Championship runners-up, had a fairly average tournament overall. However, they managed to gather 72 points on its final day, enabling them to climb three spots and secure the third position.

DRS Gaming gained third place in SA Championship 2023 Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The fourth position was claimed by T2K with 155 points; this squad came second in the previous PMPL SAC. In this event, they experienced the impact of the new points distribution system. Their playstyle, which leans towards a more passive approach, resulted in a focus on gathering placement points rather than frag points.

Overall rankings of SA Championship Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Mabetex Esports, who achieved a podium finish in the SAC League stage, displayed an overall average performance. They concluded their journey by securing the fifth spot with a total of 153 points.

AgonxI8, the PMPL Pakistan champion, is also the best team from that country in this event, and they occupied seventh place with 139 points.

NB Esports, the runners-up of the PMPL SA, had a poor outing as they settled for the eighth spot. High Voltage DC slipped to 10th in the overall standings on this tournament's final day.

MVP Rankings of Grand Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Topzz from Stalwart Esports has been declared the Most Valuable Player of the Finals for his 43 eliminations and over 12,487 HP of damage. Rigg and DOK came second and third with 35 and 42 kills, respectively, in the MVP standings. STE ICY was fourth with 41 frags.

