"Pointing fingers, trying to cancel people" - Adin Ross fires shots at Pokimane, calls her out for selling "$20" cookies

Controversial Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross has once again grabbed attention by taking a dig at long-standing Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane." Their contrasting fan bases and content styles are well known, fostering a longstanding tension, especially from Adin, who is known for being vocal. During a recent appearance on Sean O'Malley's YouTube podcast, Adin briefly discussed former OfflineTV member Pokimane.

He criticized her online stances, which he characterized as attempts to cancel others. Speaking of her, Adin remarked:

"She's always been the one pointing fingers, trying to cancel people."

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross goes off on Pokimane, calls her out over her recent Myna Cookies drama

Once again, Adin Ross has ignited controversy with another tirade. The popular streamer was invited to UFC and MMA star Sean O'Malley's YouTube channel, where he actively called out Pokimane. Adin said:

"...Just like Pokimane, I'll bring her up and tell you why. She's always been the one pointing fingers, trying to cancel people, saying, 'Get em' outta here'..."

However, Sean had a different direction in mind for the conversation and ended up referring to Pokimane as "sexy." Adin said:

"Slide in her DMs. But after what I'm about to say, she might not answer though. Sorry."

(Timestamp: 42:51)

Adin continued:

"She's pointing fingers, trying to cancel people, and here's the thing bro, when you do that it eventually catches up to you. She tried selling cookies for like, $20 or something like that and she was basically saying, 'You guys gotta buy my cookie.' It's like $20 for a regular f**king chocolate chip cookie."

For those unaware, Adin was referring to Pokimane's recent foray into the food and beverage industry. In November 2023, Pokimane launched her product line, Myna Snacks' Midnight Cookies. However, it soon attracted criticism for its pricing.

A four-pack of Pokimane's cookie brand costs $28. Alongside the criticism regarding pricing, there were also allegations that the cookies resembled another brand called Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookie, which was selling the same product at a cheaper rate.

Pokimane is quite active on social media. When she faced criticism for the pricing of her cookies, she shared her side of the story on her social media platforms. It's uncertain whether she will respond to Adin Ross's recent tirade as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback