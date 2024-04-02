Pokelawls gets emotional and comments on streamer communities attacking him, fans believe he's talking about xQc

During a livestream on April 2, 2024, Twitch streamer Georgie "Pokelawls" commented on certain streamer communities that had been attacking him. The content creator was emotional as he spoke about content creators who he used to consider best friends. He stated that he came across a "random" livestream of one of the streamers, during which the latter's fans referred to him as a "devil."

Pokelawls said:

"Like, I stopped by randomly the other day, right? Like, I clicked a random link, and like... it's just like... probably bad timing or something but they're watching a clip that had me in it. And the chat is like... half the chat is like, 'Oh, where's Poke? Invite Poke.' And the other chat is like, 'No, f**k him! He's a devil!'"

Describing the situation as "sad," Pokelawls added:

"It's just like - I see, these guys were my best friends and they just sit there and read that s**t and just... you know what I mean? It's just sad."

The Toronto native's comments have garnered significant traction on social media platforms such as Reddit and X. User @iqkev on the Elon Musk-owned platform believed that Pokelawls' comments were directed towards Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc." They tweeted:

Meanwhile, Redditor u/oMagnum made a post along similar lines on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit:

"I considered those guys my best friends back in the day" - Pokelawls opens up about certain streamers' communities badmouthing him during an emotional moment on livestream

Pokelawls was 30 minutes into his broadcast earlier today (April 2, 2024) when he became emotional and discussed certain streamer communities badmouthing him. While stating he considered these individuals to be his "best friends," Georgie remarked:

"Like, I considered those guys, like, my best friends back in the day. You think time... I don't know. It's like, usually I'm strong. But it's just like... (what) the f**k?"

Timestamp: 00:30:10

After a brief pause, Pokelawls stated that he was "not begging for forgiveness." He elaborated:

"It's just I don't want it back or anything. I'm not begging for forgiveness because I know deep down, like, it's not even forgiveness. It's just... I don't know how to even explain it. Justice or something. I wish everyone knew, like... there's no point. There's literally no point in winning people's bulls**t. F**k all that! Why can't we just move on?"

Pokelawls is a well-known figure in the livestreaming industry, boasting over one million followers on Twitch. Last year (in August 2023), the streamer became embroiled in a major feud with xQc, during which he accused the former Overwatch pro of taking Adderall "24/7."