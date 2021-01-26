Pokemon GO Sneasel Limited Research event: Start date, timings, Shiny Sneasel, and more

Niantic recently announced a Limited Research Event for Sneasels on Pokemon GO, scheduled for January 30th.

Trainers, we’ve got some news that’s nothing to sneeze at!

A Limited Research event featuring Sneasel and new Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research are coming soon! https://t.co/pXZFJsMmAn pic.twitter.com/lf8xZhjvRE — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 25, 2021

Players have a chance of finding a Shiny Sneasel during the event. They can also indulge in the Timed Research event scheduled from January 26th to February 7th.

The Timed Research event features a Team GO Rocket-themed line of quests. Completing these will lead players to an encounter against a Ho-Oh that possesses the Earthquake ability.

Earthquake Ho-Oh is coming back as a reward from an upcoming #TeamGORocket research as well as a new #Sneasel research day 🔍 #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/EkxwMdKI5c — Couple of Gaming (@coupleofgaming) January 25, 2021

According to the official release by Niantic, the schedule for the two upcoming events is:

Sneasel Limited Research event - Available on January 30th from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM local time.

Time Research event - Begins on January 26th at 10 AM and is scheduled to run until February 7th at 8:00 PM local time.

Pokemon GO Sneasel Limited Research

Players will have event-exclusive field research tasks to complete during the Sneasel Limited Research event. Completing all tasks will lead them to an encounter with a Sneasel.

Advertisement

I don’t need the Shiny, but send all that Sneasel XL Candy my way pic.twitter.com/8eirjrqYJS — MVTK (@Tisbury162) January 25, 2021

Additionally, Niantic mentioned that some lucky players might even encounter a Shiny Sneasel for their efforts. The Sneasel Limited Research on Pokemon GO is limited to a single day, making it even more exciting.

While the new Timed Research event lasts for over ten days in Pokemon GO, the chance to encounter a Shiny Sneasel is limited for January 30th. Given that the event is scheduled for the weekend, players will be looking to grab the coveted Sneasel as early as possible.

Nah I got too many Shiny Sneasel. It’s a pass on Sneasel Limited Research Day. pic.twitter.com/Kvgna5nNi6 — FilmVlogs TL40x5✨ (@stark_hornstein) January 25, 2021

Advertisement

The developers made sure to warn all players about the present situation regarding the global pandemic in their release.

According to the San Fransico-based company, players are advised to maintain high awareness of their surroundings. Additionally, they are also advised to follow the guidelines that have been set by the regional health authorities.

Pokémon GO news:



New Timed Research available January 26 (10AM local) to February 7 (8PM): Rocket-themed quests that culminate in a Ho-Oh w/ Earthquake reward.



January 30(8AM - 10PM): Field Research event for Sneasel. “If you’re lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Sneasel!” pic.twitter.com/7vUyrcRHyc — PLDH ⚔️🛡️ (@PLDHnet) January 25, 2021

Collecting a shiny Sneasel is something that almost everyone playing Pokemon GO would want to achieve. However, players must do so while keeping a check on their health and surroundings.

Nevertheless, those who are unsure about going outside to participate in this event can do so if Niantic offers field-research tasks that can be completed without much hassle. Players can check how to play Pokemon GO from the comfort and security of being indoors here.