Pokimane announces she is boycotting Starbucks, McDonald's, and other companies for their lack of stance on ceasefire in Gaza

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" made a post on her Instagram stories announcing her decision to boycott major fast-food chains like Starbucks and McDonald's due to their reluctance to take a stance on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. For context, not long ago, Pokimane had encouraged her viewers to try the new matcha foam drink at Starbucks.

However, in light of these companies' lack of support for a ceasefire, she has now asked her fans to reconsider patronizing such businesses.

"I'm boycotting them" - Pokimane shares her stance following recent conflict in Gaza

Significant political turmoil has arisen in the Israel and Palestine territories over the past few weeks. Despite differing opinions on the matter, it is evident that the situation has evolved into a humanitarian crisis, with a substantial loss of life on both sides.

In light of these circumstances, Pokimane has made it clear that she will be distancing herself from companies that have chosen not to take a stance on the issue, including Starbucks, the multinational roastery chain, and McDonald's, the fast-food giant.

The streamer shared an Instagram story (reposted from @theimeu) which mentioned that numerous children have lost their lives due to the conflict. The original post from IMEU read:

"In the past 23 days, Israel has killed more children in Gaza than have been killed in any world conflict in each of the last 4 years."

Here's what her caption read:

"A lot of y'all still get the Starbucks drink I recommended but I'm boycotting them, McDonald's and any other company that isn't in clear support of ceasefire."

Imane raises her voice against the ongoing crisis in Gaza (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

Pokimane is known for not shying away from raising her voice on issues she's passionate about. For example, in September 2022, she actively voiced her concerns about the prevalence of gambling content on Twitch.

As a result of her advocacy and the support of her followers, the platform decided to de-platform unlicensed gambling websites (such as Stake.com).

In other news, Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" drew negative attention after he was seen publishing reaction content about the Israel and Palestine conflict during his stream. Many believed that he should not have turned a war situation into streaming content.