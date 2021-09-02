Pokimane announces extended break from livestreaming

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys has decided to extend her break from streaming on the platform. She had previously announced that she would use her time away to focus on her own mental and physical well-being.

All this time, Pokimane has been back at her family home in Canada. She was supposed to return to LA, where she currently resides, to resume streaming. However, in a recent tweet, she informed her fans that she will be staying in Canada a little longer than she had earlier planned.

Instead of resuming her streams with the beginning of September, Pokimane will now return to Twitch on September 8. The popular streamer has extended her break by a week, and fans will have to wait longer to see her back in action.

hello ☺️ i’ve been enjoying my time back home so much that i extended my stay a bit. i really needed this. ❤️



streams resume september 8th! 🥳 — imane 👑💜 (@imane) September 1, 2021

Pokimane will return to streaming on September 8

The popular Twitch streamer has been having a great time back home, and she wants to enjoy herself a little more before she returns to her hectic schedule. Naturally, Pokimane decided to extend her break from streaming and has announced that she will return on September 8 instead.

Fortunately, the time off has proved to be extremely useful for Pokimane. She admitted that she needed this break to refresh and refuel herself before she could return to streaming.

Pokimane had previously mentioned that she was at the point of giving up. It was evident that the streamer was having a lot of trouble balancing her schedule between streaming and taking proper care of herself. Her fans, however, have supported and motivated her through this time, which is another reason she has been feeling better.

Fans shower Pokimane with support after she extends her break

Similar to previous instances where Pokimane has talked about her life, fans have joined in to support her with yet another one of her decisions. The responses to her tweet were full of encouragement from her audience as they eagerly await her return.

can’t wait to see u when i’m back 🥰❤️ — imane 👑💜 (@imane) September 1, 2021

Take that time you need. Or else. This lady said she not afraid to punch anyone pic.twitter.com/kwBrVU4oYa — Geo (@geowtfbruh) September 1, 2021

GET YOUR REST. It’s important to shut down every now and then. — rhyme (@Rhymestyle) September 1, 2021

i already feel myself v excited to stream when back 😭❤️ — imane 👑💜 (@imane) September 1, 2021

September 8th, can't wait to have purpose again 🥺😭 — Aria (@AriaSaki) September 1, 2021

Pokimane is excited to return from her break and deliver more amazing content for her fans.

