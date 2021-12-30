Pokimane clarifies vague tweet about "mad" people thought to be shading Semmlar, Thorin amid speculation

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has finally revealed the rationale behind her cryptic tweet about women on the gaming circuit. The Moroccan-Canadian personality has dubbed a 12-year-old NBA player's take on women in gaming as the rationale behind her cryptic tweet, which she sent out earlier today.
She followed up her original tweet with another stating how those insulting her and other female streamers for being unaware of the reason behind her post are just adding fuel to the fire and further corroborating her stance.
However, her most recent Twitter post more or less clarifies the reason behind her original post.
Pokimane's original tweet coincided with tweets by esports experts Auguste "Semmler" Massonnat and Duncan "Thorin" Shields
Pokimane is perhaps one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now. She has served as an advocate for women in gaming and has even launched her own talent management company, RTS, with the aim of "fixing the gaming and esports industry."
However, her recent post on women in gaming came under scrutiny because of a lack of context. Furthermore, it coincides with the tweets by esports experts Auguste "Semmler" Massonnat and Duncan "Thorin" Shields, who have come under the microscope for their take on ESL's notion of holding women-only esports championships, which have sparked a massive outcry.
ESL confirmed earlier this month that it would host a women's esports league in 2022. Semmler responded to the news with a tweet asking when a "men-only" tournament would be staged.
Following Semmler's remarks, a heated debate erupted over the "necessity" vs. "discriminatory" nature of women-only events. Many professional esports players, casters, and others in the gaming industry joined in.
Many believed that a safe and welcoming platform for women in the business was urgently needed to increase their engagement in the esports realm.
The debate showed no signs of slowing down once Thorin decided to partake in a fierce tweet-retweet battle with those who disagreed with their stance and lashed out at them on the platform.
Interestingly, Pokimane's recent tweet will more or less salvage the situation. Her tweet comes in response to a 12-year-old claim that "women are trash at gaming."
The esports industry has been constantly seen as a field dominated by men. However, several professional esports organizations have launched rosters comprising women only.
This is to present a secure and welcoming environment and also to make sure that their participation in the esports domain is encouraged.