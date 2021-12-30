Pokimane clarifies vague tweet about "mad" people thought to be shading Semmlar, Thorin amid speculation

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has finally revealed the rationale behind her cryptic tweet about women on the gaming circuit. The Moroccan-Canadian personality has dubbed a 12-year-old NBA player's take on women in gaming as the rationale behind her cryptic tweet, which she sent out earlier today.

pokimane @pokimanelol @imane one dude was talkin about how women are trash at gaming, i check his profile and he’s 12 yrs old + has 1 NBA 2k VOD on twitch 😭😭 lmaaooooo @imane one dude was talkin about how women are trash at gaming, i check his profile and he’s 12 yrs old + has 1 NBA 2k VOD on twitch 😭😭 lmaaooooo

She followed up her original tweet with another stating how those insulting her and other female streamers for being unaware of the reason behind her post are just adding fuel to the fire and further corroborating her stance.

imane 💜 @imane pokimane @pokimanelol it's bouta be 2022 and people are still mad about women in gaming? it's bouta be 2022 and people are still mad about women in gaming? all the quote rts who have no idea what i’m talking about, but feel the need to insult me / female streamers in general, are only proving my point 🤠 twitter.com/pokimanelol/st… all the quote rts who have no idea what i’m talking about, but feel the need to insult me / female streamers in general, are only proving my point 🤠 twitter.com/pokimanelol/st…

However, her most recent Twitter post more or less clarifies the reason behind her original post.

Pokimane's original tweet coincided with tweets by esports experts Auguste "Semmler" Massonnat and Duncan "Thorin" Shields

Pokimane is perhaps one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now. She has served as an advocate for women in gaming and has even launched her own talent management company, RTS, with the aim of "fixing the gaming and esports industry."

However, her recent post on women in gaming came under scrutiny because of a lack of context. Furthermore, it coincides with the tweets by esports experts Auguste "Semmler" Massonnat and Duncan "Thorin" Shields, who have come under the microscope for their take on ESL's notion of holding women-only esports championships, which have sparked a massive outcry.

Semmler @OnFireSemmler We're fighting against discrimination and toxicity by discriminating and being toxic. #ggforall We're fighting against discrimination and toxicity by discriminating and being toxic. #ggforall

ESL confirmed earlier this month that it would host a women's esports league in 2022. Semmler responded to the news with a tweet asking when a "men-only" tournament would be staged.

Following Semmler's remarks, a heated debate erupted over the "necessity" vs. "discriminatory" nature of women-only events. Many professional esports players, casters, and others in the gaming industry joined in.

Many believed that a safe and welcoming platform for women in the business was urgently needed to increase their engagement in the esports realm.

Thorin @Thorin



*checks notes*



shitter plebs on the infamously astroturfed reddit?



#FanLogic I wonder who might have a better take on new tournaments in esports: Semmler, industry veteran and one of the most connected broadcast talents in the history of the industry or*checks notes*shitter plebs on the infamously astroturfed reddit? I wonder who might have a better take on new tournaments in esports: Semmler, industry veteran and one of the most connected broadcast talents in the history of the industry or*checks notes*shitter plebs on the infamously astroturfed reddit?#FanLogic

The debate showed no signs of slowing down once Thorin decided to partake in a fierce tweet-retweet battle with those who disagreed with their stance and lashed out at them on the platform.

Semmler @OnFireSemmler



Why does the messaging have to be ''MEN ARE TOXIC'' instead of ''We're starting a league to promote female players because we lose when we compete against the men.'' ?



How were previous tournaments not twitter.com/pansy/status/1… Lauren Scott 🎃 @pansy



Really tho why does it bother you its not like its costing you money or taking away from your sphere. @OnFireSemmler Yeah man fight for that downtrodden demographic of... male video gamers?Really tho why does it bother you its not like its costing you money or taking away from your sphere. @OnFireSemmler Yeah man fight for that downtrodden demographic of... male video gamers?Really tho why does it bother you its not like its costing you money or taking away from your sphere. It's the dishonesty that gets me.Why does the messaging have to be ''MEN ARE TOXIC'' instead of ''We're starting a league to promote female players because we lose when we compete against the men.'' ?How were previous tournaments not #ggforall It's the dishonesty that gets me. Why does the messaging have to be ''MEN ARE TOXIC'' instead of ''We're starting a league to promote female players because we lose when we compete against the men.'' ? How were previous tournaments not #ggforall? twitter.com/pansy/status/1…

Interestingly, Pokimane's recent tweet will more or less salvage the situation. Her tweet comes in response to a 12-year-old claim that "women are trash at gaming."

The esports industry has been constantly seen as a field dominated by men. However, several professional esports organizations have launched rosters comprising women only.

This is to present a secure and welcoming environment and also to make sure that their participation in the esports domain is encouraged.

