"What's the meaning of life?"- Pokimane gets asked some weird questions during Twitter AMA

Twitch superstar Imane "Pokimane" was in Korea for a summer trip with her streamer friends iGumdrop, Aria, JakeenBake and others. Her IRL streams with Jake have been massively popular, with thousands of fans tuning in despite the time difference. With her streamer friends, Poki explored Korean culture, cuisine and urban life, live on stream.
But like most good things, her time in Korea was up as she boarded a flight home today. With a long flight ahead of her, Imane found a way to liven things up with some fan interaction by announcing an AMA, 'Ask Me Anything' on her Twitter. Suffice to say, her fans flooded her tweet with questions, notwithstanding some pretty weird ones.
Pokimane's AMA is full of dubious questions
Many asked about her plans for further holidays after Korea and whether she would play The Quarry and other legitimate questions:
With that being said, fans asked some hard-hitting questions too:
But there was a fair share of absurd queries. Here is a tweet with a dubious connotation:
Pokimane replied to it asking for clarification on what the user meant:
Some even asked her profoundly philosophical questions about the meaning of life itself:
One might ponder the connotations that suffuse this question. Suffice to say, Pokimane's AMA tweet warranted such profound conversations.
However, the spotlight quickly shifted to the weird ones. Take a look at this question about fighting HasanAbi-sized LilyPichus:
Here's a random person inviting her to their wedding:
Continuing with the wedding theme, here is another stranger asking Pokimane to be their date for a wedding:
Questions were venturing into even stranger territory with this zinger thrown into the mix:
Here is a really weird one about a car in a store:
Another user asked her who would win in a fight between a gorilla and a bear:
Poki replied that she would 1v2 both:
Here's one that could ignite a war:
This tweet is enough to trigger one's curiosity:
This fan had a revolutionary idea about OTV:
Some didn't shy away from exclaiming their emotions:
Many fans wished her a safe flight back. The majority of the questions were about her Korea trip, asking what the best and the worst parts were. Being on a plane, Pokimane might not be able to answer a lot of questions.
Furthermore, it's only been a few hours since the tweet and there might be a lot for her to sift through. Readers might want to sit back and enjoy some Korea VODs in the interim.