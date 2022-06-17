Create
"What's the meaning of life?"- Pokimane gets asked some weird questions during Twitter AMA

Pokimane's AMA after the Korea trip has some weird questions (Images via pokimanelol/Twitter)
Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Jun 17, 2022 10:21 PM IST

Twitch superstar Imane "Pokimane" was in Korea for a summer trip with her streamer friends iGumdrop, Aria, JakeenBake and others. Her IRL streams with Jake have been massively popular, with thousands of fans tuning in despite the time difference. With her streamer friends, Poki explored Korean culture, cuisine and urban life, live on stream.

But like most good things, her time in Korea was up as she boarded a flight home today. With a long flight ahead of her, Imane found a way to liven things up with some fan interaction by announcing an AMA, 'Ask Me Anything' on her Twitter. Suffice to say, her fans flooded her tweet with questions, notwithstanding some pretty weird ones.

bored on my flight ^^’AMA and i’ll answer the most liked ones!

Pokimane's AMA is full of dubious questions

Many asked about her plans for further holidays after Korea and whether she would play The Quarry and other legitimate questions:

@imane Next on your list of places that you’re most excited to visit and explore?
@imane Are you ever going to watch Toy Story
@imane Are you going to play The Quarry? ❤️

With that being said, fans asked some hard-hitting questions too:

@imane when did you realize you were “famous” and does it feel normal now?
@imane How do you cope with the overwhelming hate you get from strangers? It seems so mentally taxing to me and I'm sure others are curious too. :)

But there was a fair share of absurd queries. Here is a tweet with a dubious connotation:

@imane Would you snack on your own wiener if you had one?

Pokimane replied to it asking for clarification on what the user meant:

@YaBoiiiMG i guess it depends if u mean wiener like hotdog or somethin else.. 🤨

Some even asked her profoundly philosophical questions about the meaning of life itself:

@imane Hey @imane am just asking What is life? Why do we even exist? Why does the world feel like pay to earn experience?

One might ponder the connotations that suffuse this question. Suffice to say, Pokimane's AMA tweet warranted such profound conversations.

However, the spotlight quickly shifted to the weird ones. Take a look at this question about fighting HasanAbi-sized LilyPichus:

@imane would you rather fight one hasanabi sized lilly pichu or 5 lilly pichu sized hasanabis' ?

Here's a random person inviting her to their wedding:

@imane If I invite you to my wedding, can you come??? 👰‍♀️❤️

Continuing with the wedding theme, here is another stranger asking Pokimane to be their date for a wedding:

@imane I need a plus 1 for a wedding in Scotland in October. Do you want to come?

Questions were venturing into even stranger territory with this zinger thrown into the mix:

@imane If you were any form of a potato, what form would you be?

Here is a really weird one about a car in a store:

@imane Car in da store, what will he buy? https://t.co/4mAxaQAEQ1

Another user asked her who would win in a fight between a gorilla and a bear:

@imane who would win a gorilla or a bear

Poki replied that she would 1v2 both:

@ArchieMcW i would win 1v2

Here's one that could ignite a war:

@imane Jesus i thought you became unbored 2secs after the last tweetanyways cereal first or milk first?

This tweet is enough to trigger one's curiosity:

@imane Have you ever considered that sea horses may be the OG horses? And if so, should we call horses "land horses" instead?

This fan had a revolutionary idea about OTV:

@imane Why didn't offlineTV rebrand to onlineTV during covid?

Some didn't shy away from exclaiming their emotions:

@imane WHY DO I LOVE YOU? DON'T EVEN WANT TO? WHY DO I LOVE YOU LIKE I DO? LIKE I ALWAYS DO.
@imane Is gamer a good tag to put in my CV or is GIGA CHAD better ???
Many fans wished her a safe flight back. The majority of the questions were about her Korea trip, asking what the best and the worst parts were. Being on a plane, Pokimane might not be able to answer a lot of questions.

Furthermore, it's only been a few hours since the tweet and there might be a lot for her to sift through. Readers might want to sit back and enjoy some Korea VODs in the interim.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

