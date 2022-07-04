"You have two of them!" — Pokimane gets embarrassed after Kevin discovers ASMR microphones

Pokimane recently shared an adorable moment with her possible partner, Kevin, while doing a live unboxing on stream. The latter, seen lending a helping hand to the Moroccan-Canadian Twitch star, discovered that she had two ASMR microphones in her cardboard box.

The discovery was naturally followed by an expression of embarrassment from the OfflineTV member. Pokimane has a YouTube channel dedicated to ASMR, but she is presently inactive on the channel that has over 700K subscribers.

She revealed in 2021 that she stopped uploading ASMR videos due to the amount of time and dedication it takes to make them.

Pokimane left red-faced upon seeing rumored boyfriend discover her ASMR microphones

Although the 26-year-old does not make ASMR videos anymore, she has preserved the microphones used to make them. Autonomic sensory meridian response, or ASMR, is a type of audio-visual production that activates the sensory nerves of people.

Despite being a prevalent type of content within the streaming community, Pokimane decided to retire after revealing that the genre had become sexually suggestive.

(Timestamp: 04:48:45)

Her microphones, however, were unearthed from the boxes after Kevin discovered a pair of them lying around, much to the online star's embarrassment. After finding the objects, he exclaimed:

"You have two of them! It's another one. This one looks even better. You can only keep one."

His shy friend meekly responded:

"I don't remember which one is better."

This was followed by laughter from her alleged boyfriend, who found the little discovery amusing. The duo has since collaborated on many streams, particularly the cooking ones.

Fans continue to speculate about their relationship, but Pokimane has neither confirmed nor denied them due to her privacy beliefs.

However, the OTV member did reveal a mysterious 'contract' in May through her Twitter which has caused more speculations from the fans:

Fans found entire interaction extremely funny and cute

Speculations about the duo's relationship have been discussed since the internet personality introduced Kevin to her stream in December. Their recent clip unboxing together has caught the attention of many people.

Here's what the fans added to add to the comments:

Fans shared their thoughts on the adorable video (Image via OTV Munchables/YouTube)

Pokimane currently has over 9.2 million followers on Twitch, making her one of the most popular channels and the most followed female streamer on the Amazon-owned platform.

