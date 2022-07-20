"You guys have analysts?"- Pokimane hilariously roasts Shroud's Sentinels Valorant 

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Twitch Gaming powerhouse Imane "Pokimane" brutally roasted Sentinels Valorant after being rejected from the "analyst" post. Their latest hyped-up acquisition, Michael "Shroud" also got involved in a friendly back and forth, eliciting quite a few responses from viewers.

Alongside Shroud's surprising arrival, the organization has been looking to improve its position in the competitive Valorant scene, openly recruiting analysts for upcoming competition and events.

Amidst the commotion, Pokimane tweeted:

"You guys have analysts?"

Over the past couple of days, Sentinels have been at the center of competitive gaming news due to their most recent acquisition of former CS: GO pro Shroud. Soon after the announcement was made public, several fans, followers and creators chimed in to congratulate the esports player.

Despite all the insane hype, Sentinels Valorant have been lackluster in the Valorant esports landscape and are looking for talented people to join their pro team.

Given Pokimane's bold personality, the Moroccan-born streamer didn't hesitate to jump right in and roast Sentinals for not having an analyst. Attached to the tweet were Sentinel’s recent competitive results, with a losing streak against five top teams - Cloud9, FaZe, OpTic, EG and Luminosity.

All of this started with a simple joke from Sentinels' side stating that Pokimane couldn't make it to the final cut for the position of analyst. Suffice to say, the streamer was quick to respond.

Pokimane's tweet instantly gained immense traffic on Twitter, racking up over 23k views at the time of writing.

Fans react to Pokimane's savage reply

As expected, Pokimane's response to Sentinels evoked a myriad of interesting reactions from viewers. The brutal reply even elicited comments from Shroud himself, who can be seen asking for "HELP." Pokimane, in return, offered to play duo with the esports legend in the future.

Sharing the wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Shocking fans around the globe a couple of weeks ago, former esports professional player Shroud joined hands with Sentinels Valorant just before the North American Last Chance Qualifier for Valorant Champions. The competition will be held in August 2022.

