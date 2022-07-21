“Let me get a Poki cameo on my stream” – Pokimane lookalike appears on JakenBakeLIVE’s TwitchCon stream

Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" shared a comical moment on his stream while at the 2022 TwitchCon in Amsterdam by showing a fan who resembled Twitch star Pokimane.

In the clip, Jake was talking to a fellow fan when he noticed someone walking by who appeared to resemble the Moroccan-Canadian streamer. Spotting the unknown person, Jake quickly approached her after exclaiming:

“Let me get a Poki cameo on my stream”

The EU edition of TwitchCon went on for three days, from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. Although Pokimane was not present at the event, other streamers such as Tommyinnit, Knut, EsfandTV, and many more were among the attendees.

JakenBakeLIVE comically pretends to spot Pokimane in TwitchCon event

The 31-year-old streamer was present at the first TwitchCon event of the year, which was being held in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Whilst the latest TwitchCon catered mainly to European and Asian creators and fans, the San Diego TwitchCon event, which is scheduled to be organized later this year, will focus mainly on North American streamers and content creators.

(Timestamp: 3:50:55)

In the stream uploaded earlier this week on JakenBakeLIVE's Twitch channel, he was seen conversing with a group of fellow streamers and fans. While speaking, he noticed an unknown lady in a mask walking by. He promptly approached her and pretended that he had spotted Pokimane. Knowing that the Twitch star was not present at the convention, Jake exclaimed:

"Oh sh**, yo! let me get a Poki cameo on my stream..."

After whispering his message, he hinted at the lady to take her leave so that her identity remained concealed. He added:

"Run away, run, run, run..."

After rejoining the group, he comically revealed:

"Sorry that was uh, the Queen. That's Pokimane, guys!"

One of the fellow streamers sarcastically interjected by saying:

"That's not very incognito if you give it away, eh?"

Fans react to the laughable clip of Jake

Bemused viewers shared their comments in the YouTube clip shared on the Offline Network channel. Many fans themselves joined the bandwagon and began to pretend that it was Pokimane. Here are some of the comments that were made in the post:

Fans react to JakenBakeLIVE finding Pokimane (Image via Offline Network YouTube)

JakenBakeLIVE is often seen with the OTV troops in his vlogs. He recently visited South Korea with the group. Presently, Jake's Twitch account has over 622k followers.

