Pokimane shows off stunning traditional outfit for her last day in Korea

Twitch Gaming star Imane "Pokimane" is back from her Korea summer trip, but her Poki in Korea vlogs are still creating a buzz on the internet. Earlier today, taking to her official YouTube channel, the Legacy streamer of the year uploaded a fun Last Day in Korea vlog.

She was seen exploring traditional Korean culture, visiting mesmerizing heritage sites, and of course, digging into some delicious, spicy Korean food that attracts millions of tourists every year.

Poki started her last day vlog with a rather quick trailer for her day featuring fellow streamers JakenBakeLive, iGumdrop, AriaSaki and others. At the very start of the vlog, the Twitch powerhouse can be seen in a beautiful traditional Korean outfit.

She decided to wear a sky blue embroidered long skirt with a white full sleeve shirt. The streamer further accentuated her look with a low bun and a color scheme matching mask.

Fans left awestruck as Pokimane stuns in a traditional Korean outfit

The 25-year-old often talks about her love for traditional Korean outfits and cuisine on her social media channels. That's precisely what her most recent trip to Korea with other notable creators highlighted the most. Her YouTube vlogs have been receiving a ton of love from viewers and the latest one was no exception.

Pokimane started off her livestream by exhibiting her gorgeous traditional Korean outfit along with Water Lynn and JakeBakeLive. For the entire day, the Twitch sensation explored the heritage sites and roamed around the neighbourhood, taking in its sights in stunning traditional wear.

She even had some wholesome interactions with her fans in Korea and clicked lots of pictures with them.

pokimane ❤️ @pokimanelol korea was SO fun & i can’t wait to travel again!



where to next? felt like a princess in hanbokkorea was SO fun & i can’t wait to travel again!where to next? felt like a princess in hanbok ☺️💕 korea was SO fun & i can’t wait to travel again!where to next? https://t.co/pd7RtRLk5S

Pokimane posted some pictures of her gorgeous Korean outfit on her official Twitter handle. As one can already imagine, the comment section is nothing short of wild. Fans absolutely love their favourite streamer in a totally different avatar.

With all this in mind, it definitely seems like Pokimane's fashion sense is something everyone's a great fan of. All in all, the Legacy Streamer of the Year definitely stole millions of hearts with her latest vlog.

Here's what fans had to say:

Jake'n'Bake @ Seoul 🇰🇷 @jakenbakeLIVE Glad you had fun! Thanks for having me! @pokimanelol Just remember every destination is just one plane ride away!Glad you had fun! Thanks for having me! @pokimanelol Just remember every destination is just one plane ride away! ✈️ Glad you had fun! Thanks for having me! 🎥

alex @highlghtheaven @pokimanelol you look like a princess too @pokimanelol you look like a princess too 👍

san @SanGoHomee @pokimanelol my house. i live at 183 park ave in new jersey please visit me i can show you my poki shrine. @pokimanelol my house. i live at 183 park ave in new jersey please visit me i can show you my poki shrine.

Jay @JaySunHong

Looking at your pics makes me wanna visit again @pokimanelol Glad you had fun!Looking at your pics makes me wanna visit again @pokimanelol Glad you had fun!Looking at your pics makes me wanna visit again 😭

jakey @jakeyc69 @pokimanelol you’re welcome to travel with me anytime pokimane @pokimanelol you’re welcome to travel with me anytime pokimane

Naturally, the the tweet went viral on multiple social media platforms, fetching over 61.9k likes on Twitter alone. Suffice to say, Pokimane's Korean outfit and her love for Korea in general have indeed left fans awestruck.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far