Pokimane in stitches after Valorant players instantly recognize her when she tries to be anonymous using voice changer

Imane "Pokimane" may be one of the most recognized female streamers on the planet. Even when she tries to voice change herself in online lobbies, it doesn’t quite go the way the streamer planned. Though she played for several hours, eventually, someone called her out and figured out her identity. They were far from toxic, even proclaiming themselves to be her biggest fan, and it was a pretty comical moment all around.

While it may have worked for a time, Pokimane wasn’t able to hide other things, like the phrases she often uses when talking to others. Whether it was that or simply someone pulling up the stream to see for themselves, Imane was caught using a voice change, which made the streamer and her audience laugh.

Pokimane used voice changer in Valorant stream but was still found by her fans

(Clip begins at 4:29:05)

In a recent Twitch stream, Pokimane decided to play some Valorant, and this time, to use a modulated voice. However, less than an hour into her gameplay, someone caught on to it. After speaking one time in voice chat, someone asked, "Is that Pokimane?" and the question was asked a second time as Imane quickly inhaled a sharp breath.

"Wait, Reyna, are you Pokimane?"

The streamer would make her character shake her head furiously back and forth to try and deny it instead of speaking. However, she would then immediately say in the voice chat, "Whatever makes you happy, man," which is a pretty common thing heard in her streams.

"Hey yo, that’s crazy! Yo, that’s crazy!"

It seemed like one or two of the people discussing the possibility of the popular streamer being in their lobby went to check, and as soon as they said, "Yo, that’s crazy," the streamer burst into laughter, as did her chat.

"Wait, that’s crazy, I’m definitely number one fan."

The streaming megastar would laugh uproariously, muttering "Oh my God" as the match started. Her chat was in splits as well, replying with "Found out," "ROFL," "Kek," and "LMAOOOOOO."

The Valorant player said they were nervous, to which the now-found-out streamer would say, "Don’t be!" Unfortunately, the clip would end with her being quickly taken out, causing the streamer to gasp, but it was an overall hilarious moment for her fanbase.

Reddit reacts to Pokimane’s voice-changing adventure

One Redditor remarked on the voice modulation used, which would bring up further discussion on the topic. As a financially secure livestreamer, some would highlight that she could afford to get quality voice changing, such as the real-time RVC voice changer, instead of using something basic that’s built into her microphone’s hardware.

Some would say she didn’t try hard, while others think that the other person logged in to Imane’s Twitch to see if it was really her. It wouldn’t be hard to find out if you were even remotely suspicious of playing with a streamer. Another Redditor remarked on her use of "Whatever makes you happy."

Some replies claimed to be her "#1 fan," while others were snide and offered the "DiesofCringe" emoji. Most found it to be a funny moment, but not everyone was impressed.

Ultimately, she would stop talking using the in-game voice chat because, according to the streamer, it was distracting the other members of her team, and the voice modulation went away. It remained one of the funnier moments from Pokimane’s recent Valorant livestream.