Pokimane's 5 most insane Valorant moments

Over the years, Imane "Pokimane" has established herself as one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. A long-serving veteran in the livestreaming community, she earned the rank of the sixth most-watched female streamer on the purple platform in 2022. She was the only one who was not a VTuber or a hot tub streamer on the list.

With years of experience in the industry, Pokimane is still one of the most in-demand streamers in terms of viewership, despite reducing her streaming frequency to maintain a healthier schedule. Following the release of Riot Games' Valorant, she started actively playing the game and has even joked about her addiction to it on multiple occasions.

The self-proclaimed Valorant addict has also established herself as a prominent figure among players from the professional circuit. She frequently streams with notable gamers such as Michael "Shroud" and Shahzeb "ShahZam." Considering the sheer quality of pros who have been on her teams, it should not be a surprise that the Moroccan-Canadian personality can hold her own inside the lobby.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Battle Sage and other insane Pokimane Valorant moments

1) 'Classic' Pistol Ace

What better way to start this list than a pistol round ace featuring nothing but a Classic? During a livestream that aired on 11 April 2022, Pokimane uploaded a clip to her Twitter handle that showed her effortlessly taking an ace with her pistol shortly after planting the spike while playing as Sage.

While explaining her decision to actively play slow in order to use her utility and secure a spike plant, the 26-year-old drifted inside the cover of a Brimstone smoke before dispatching a clueless Reyna. This was followed by lethal body shots to the opposing Sova and Jett before two clean headshots finished off the remaining enemy agents.

2) Raze Ace ft. xQc

Pokimane's second most-watched Valorant clip on Twitch features the OTV co-founder clutching up a 1 v 4 while playing as Raze on Split. This iconic moment was made even better thanks to a guest appearance from Twitch's most popular streamer, Felix "xQc."

The clip starts off with xQc complaining about the game as he dies immediately before Pokimane swings out of cover to take out the opposing Reyna. While walling off the connector to B site in order to revive her fallen Cypher, the opposing Sage is caught blindsided by Pokimane's blast packs which let her bag two more easy frags.

"Mimi" then pops up her ultimate and uses her final satchel to take out the Killjoy before claiming an ace with the final kill on the Jett at mid.

3) Battle Sage

The next entry on this list is good enough to make the likes of Shroud and ShahZam proud of being a member of a Poki stack. After finding herself down 1 v 5 in what could potentially earn the opponents their 12th round, a.k.a. match point, Pokimane came in clutch to secure the round with an ace and keep the enemies off match point.

Playing with her trusted Sage, the streamer was able to punish four of her overenthusiastic opponents who rushed in one by one directly into her crosshair. She managed to bring it back to a 1 v 1 before using her ultimate to revive the fallen Reyna, who refused to kill the last remaining player in order to allow the Twitch star to claim her ace.

4) Collateral Damage

Unlike the aforementioned 'pure skill' aces on the list, this entry was insane due to sheer luck that panned out in favor of Pokimane. Playing as a Duelist on Breeze, the Moroccan-Canadian personality found all the possible odds stacked against her in a 2 v 1 scenario with only 30-odd seconds to retrieve and plant the spike or push and kill the remaining defenders.

With a trusty Operator in hand, Pokimane slowly cleared every angle before walking up to A main in order to retrieve the spike. With only eight seconds on the clock, the streamer successfully managed to retrieve the spike and decided to peek with no time left to plant.

The decision turned out to be pivotal as the opponent Viper and Reyna lined up for a lucky collateral that ensured the attackers won the round.

5) Sova Main

The final entry on this list features Pokimane flexing her skills with her main agent, Sova. The clip starts off with the Twitch star and her stack facing a disadvantageous 5 v 3 situation. However, it quickly becomes a 4 v 3 after the 26-year-old quickly eliminates the Breach with her ultimate and tags two others in the process.

After walking out rafters and clearing a crouching Jett and a hiding Sova, Pokimane is able to bring it back to a 2 v 2 with the spike ticking down. She clears out the opponent Yoru and Reyna eventually. However, with no time left to spare, this ace goes in vain as the round is lost.

