Pokimane scores an insane Valorant Ace, fans lose their minds

Imane "Pokimane" scored an incredible Ace while playing Valorant on stream. After planting a spike in the opening pistol round as Sage, she killed all five players on the enemy team, doling out three headshots. Proud of the moment, the popular streamer shared a clip of the play with her nearly four million followers on Twitter. Suffice to say, her fans were delighted with this accomplishment.

Pokimane scores an incredible Ace on pistol round

While streaming a few competitive games of Valorant, Poki scored an incredible Ace in the first round of one of her bouts. She took a clip of the moment and tweeted it out to her followers. In the clip, she is seen laughing after every kill.

Playing on Haven, Poki's team started on the attacking side. Her team walked through C-Long to the site. Playing as Sage, she walled off one of the entrances before planting the spike.

She proceeded to walk into smoke and immediately eliminated the enemy Reyna with a headshot. She ducked back around the corner before peaking again to kill Sova. She turned back toward the site, eliminating the enemy Jett before finishing off the Ace with headshots on the enemy Omen and Chamber.

Most impressively, Poki accomplished the feat on a pistol round, in which players aren't able to purchase any guns besides sidearms. This is done so in the opening round of either half. Using only the Classic pistol, she dispatched the entire enemy team.

Poki laughed in the voice chat after every kill, but apologized to her team afterward for having to put up with her antics.

"I'm so sorry! Why did I laugh at every single kill?"

In the clip, you can hear one of Poki's teammates asking her to pick up his weapon, the Sheriff revolver. She said she was too excited after the Ace to follow through with his request.

pokimane @pokimanelol @BaboAbe my teammate actually kept yelling that at me and i was too hyped and forgot to lol @BaboAbe my teammate actually kept yelling that at me and i was too hyped and forgot to lol

Fans react to Pokimane's pistol round Ace

Fans on Twitter responded to the clip with a wide range of congratulatory messages and memes. Plenty of fans and friends responded to express their amazement with the Ace.

DoopieOW @doopie_ow @pokimanelol wait ur crazy at this video game we should duo sometimes whatchu think? @pokimanelol wait ur crazy at this video game we should duo sometimes whatchu think?

Others appreciated the goofiness of her laughter after each kill.

LG xChocoBars @xChocoBars @pokimanelol HAHAHAHA YOUR PLAY BY PLAY AND LAUGH ALQOXIHWHW I LOVE U @pokimanelol HAHAHAHA YOUR PLAY BY PLAY AND LAUGH ALQOXIHWHW I LOVE U

Pokimane is quite good at Valorant. She is ranked Diamond 2 in Episode 4: Act 2, the current competitive season. She peaked at Immortal rank in Episode 3: Act 3, the second-highest achievable tier in Valorant.

Plays like the one Poki shared on Twitter are always impressive, but especially when the level of competition is that outstanding.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul