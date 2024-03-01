Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Patch 4: Patch notes revealed 

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Patch 4 patch notes are now live. Mob Entertainment has introduced quite a few fixes and changes, including major and minor gameplay tweaks. The Final Encounter has been updated. They have also added a new Objective Tracker feature to help players navigate more easily.

Read on to find out the entire Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Patch 4 patch notes.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Patch 4 explored

The official patch notes for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Patch 4 are as follows:

Major Gameplay Changes:

Objective Tracker

Added a new feature that will track objectives to help further guide the player

Final Encounter

Updated the text on the monitor

Added Poppy voice lines during the tutorial

Added a feature that allows players to skip dialogue or tutorial steps

Controller Support

Added a feature that allows players to change their UI in the settings menu under “Gamepad Layout”

Minor Gameplay Changes:

Updated the credits

Added a visual indicator to show the flashlight breaks in the School

Updated the sound effect when the flashlight breaks in the School

Added sound effects for physics objects

Refined the sound effect for the battery traveling through the pipe in the Intro Tunnels

Updated the Final Encounter tutorial to be more intuitive

Bugs Fixes:

Fixed an issue that caused lights to have collision in the Dome

Fixed an issue that caused CatNap’s paws to be white in the Cave Bridge

Fixed an issue that caused inconsistent collisions in the Gas Production Zone

Fixed an issue that caused the final gate in School to remain open after the Teacher killed the player

Fixed an issue that caused all doors to have the locked UI even when they were unlocked

Fixed an issue that caused the Final Encounter tutorial to not replay properly on death

Fixed an issue that caused the trash compactor in the Intro Tunnels to trigger twice

Fixed an issue that caused a soft lock if the player pulled the lever at the end of school while getting killed by the Teacher

Fixed an issue that caused an Ollie voice line to trigger twice in the Dome

Fixed an issue that caused a crash when loading into levels using the Replay Encounter feature

Fixed an issue that caused physics objects to not be pullable

Fixed an issue that caused the door to the plug on Home Sweet Home to be open before triggering the Poppy and Kissy Cutscene

Fixed an issue that caused VHS audio to cutoff in languages other than English

Fixed an issue that caused a decal to be flipped in the School

Fixed an issue that caused fake and real CatNaps to not appear in hallways after a battery was placed in a constant steam receiver in the Final Encounter

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect pathing for the Teacher

Fixed an issue that caused the jump pad to be incorrectly powered at the end of the Counselor's Office

Fixed an issue that caused the garage door at the end of the Counselor's Office to not open when placing the batteries in the receivers

Fixed an issue that caused lightmaps to be incorrect on cabinets

Fixed an issue that caused debug text to appear in Home Sweet Home

Fixed an issue that caused the player to lose their inventory when respawning or reloading after using the Replay Encounter feature

Fixed an issue that caused the Kissy and Poppy cutscene to break if the player entered the elevator before Kissy and Poppy

