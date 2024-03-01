Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Patch 4: Patch notes revealed 

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Patch 4 patch notes are now live. Mob Entertainment has introduced quite a few fixes and changes, including major and minor gameplay tweaks. The Final Encounter has been updated. They have also added a new Objective Tracker feature to help players navigate more easily.
Read on to find out the entire Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Patch 4 patch notes.
Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Patch 4 explored
The official patch notes for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Patch 4 are as follows:
Major Gameplay Changes:
Objective Tracker
- Added a new feature that will track objectives to help further guide the player
Final Encounter
- Updated the text on the monitor
- Added Poppy voice lines during the tutorial
- Added a feature that allows players to skip dialogue or tutorial steps
Controller Support
- Added a feature that allows players to change their UI in the settings menu under “Gamepad Layout”
Minor Gameplay Changes:
- Updated the credits
- Added a visual indicator to show the flashlight breaks in the School
- Updated the sound effect when the flashlight breaks in the School
- Added sound effects for physics objects
- Refined the sound effect for the battery traveling through the pipe in the Intro Tunnels
- Updated the Final Encounter tutorial to be more intuitive
Bugs Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that caused lights to have collision in the Dome
- Fixed an issue that caused CatNap’s paws to be white in the Cave Bridge
- Fixed an issue that caused inconsistent collisions in the Gas Production Zone
- Fixed an issue that caused the final gate in School to remain open after the Teacher killed the player
- Fixed an issue that caused all doors to have the locked UI even when they were unlocked
- Fixed an issue that caused the Final Encounter tutorial to not replay properly on death
- Fixed an issue that caused the trash compactor in the Intro Tunnels to trigger twice
- Fixed an issue that caused a soft lock if the player pulled the lever at the end of school while getting killed by the Teacher
- Fixed an issue that caused an Ollie voice line to trigger twice in the Dome
- Fixed an issue that caused a crash when loading into levels using the Replay Encounter feature
- Fixed an issue that caused physics objects to not be pullable
- Fixed an issue that caused the door to the plug on Home Sweet Home to be open before triggering the Poppy and Kissy Cutscene
- Fixed an issue that caused VHS audio to cutoff in languages other than English
- Fixed an issue that caused a decal to be flipped in the School
- Fixed an issue that caused fake and real CatNaps to not appear in hallways after a battery was placed in a constant steam receiver in the Final Encounter
- Fixed an issue that caused incorrect pathing for the Teacher
- Fixed an issue that caused the jump pad to be incorrectly powered at the end of the Counselor's Office
- Fixed an issue that caused the garage door at the end of the Counselor's Office to not open when placing the batteries in the receivers
- Fixed an issue that caused lightmaps to be incorrect on cabinets
- Fixed an issue that caused debug text to appear in Home Sweet Home
- Fixed an issue that caused the player to lose their inventory when respawning or reloading after using the Replay Encounter feature
- Fixed an issue that caused the Kissy and Poppy cutscene to break if the player entered the elevator before Kissy and Poppy
