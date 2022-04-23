Popular VTuber Veibae has been unbanned after 24 hours

Following her recent ban from the platform, popular VTuber and streamer Veibae has now been unbanned after 24 hours. The variety streamer ran into trouble with Twitch after showing some explicit content during her most recent livestream.

Being one of the most prominent content creators on the platform, her abrupt ban came as a shock to fans. Fortunately, her fanbase and community will be delighted to hear this recent piece of news. With that being said, it's imperative to assess the whole debacle that led to the current situation.

Why did Veibae receive a 24-hour suspension on Twitch?

Veibae received her first-ever ban on Twitch after accidentally displaying explicit content on her livestream. Known for her variety of streams, Veibae has amassed over 830k followers on the purple platform by creating quality content for viewers to enjoy. However, this didn't stop her from getting banned due to violating the platform's rules and regulations.

According to some viewers, while watching furry convention videos, explicit content was shown on the screen for a split second. Subsequently, the streamer was handed a 24-hour suspension from the purple platform. This theory has also been hinted at by the VTuber herself on her official Twitter handle.

While announcing her ban from the platform, the streamer notes:

"24h suspension 4 showin somethin dumb, i'll be back tomorrow :^)"

Is this a mere coincidence?

A detail worth noting here is that the news came just four days after Sodapoppin received his ban from Twitch. The two have always been in the news about their dating rumors.

The pair were revealed to be dating way back in 2021. And now, interestingly, the timing of their ban has left some viewers wondering whether there is some kind of connection between them.

However, the reason as well as the timing of the ban seems to be completely separate and looks like just a mere coincidence at this point. While there isn't a correlation between their bans, the timing is definitely surprising. Since it's a 24-hour suspension, the streamer is now back on the platform.

Fans react to the sudden ban

As expected, the sudden ban elicited strong reactions from fans. Many expressed their disappointment at the news. As soon as the information went public, fans rushed to social media platforms to share their views as to what caused the 24-hour suspension.

Nicolás Lobos @NicolsLobos5 @StreamerBans @Veibae I'm not surprised that she was banned, what surprises me is for how long she went without getting banned (watch any clip of her, it's incredible) @StreamerBans @Veibae I'm not surprised that she was banned, what surprises me is for how long she went without getting banned (watch any clip of her, it's incredible)

Twitch is one of the biggest streaming platforms for many budding content creators out there. However, over the past couple of months, the platform has become increasingly stringent with its rules and regulations. The rules and terms of service have become way more restrictive and stern over the years, leading to many high-profile bans in this period.

Edited by Atul S