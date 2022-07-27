“No one should ever feel alone” - Post Malone sends a heartfelt message after raising more than $200,000 on charity streams

Austin "Post Malone" sent a heartwarming message to his fans during his recent four-day charity stream called, 'Gaming For Love.' The charity streams took place between July 19-24 with the aim of raising money for various causes such as human rights, health crises, and suicide prevention. By the end of the 4th stream, the 27-year-old musician was able to raise over $200K for the NGOs.

While streaming Apex Legends on Day 4 of his charity stream, the rapper expressed a sincere and wholesome message to his fans. While talking about raising money for The Trevor Project, he said:

“No one should ever feel alone”

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky For the past week Post Malone has been streaming Apex Legends on Twitch for the benefit of multiple charitable organizations alongside several Apex players, with a total of over $200,000 now raised. How can you not love this guy. For the past week Post Malone has been streaming Apex Legends on Twitch for the benefit of multiple charitable organizations alongside several Apex players, with a total of over $200,000 now raised. How can you not love this guy. https://t.co/uvSustkdsH

Post Malone expresses his gratitude for the donations

The last day of his charity stream saw him partner up with streamers Corpse Husband and Faide. The trio managed to win several matches together in Apex Legends. The stream went on for almost nine hours, with the musician raising over $50K in a single stream.

(Timestamp: 8:33)

The last day was particularly concentrated on The Trevor Project, a non-profit organization focusing on raising awareness about mental health and suicide within the LGBTQ community. Speaking to his stream, Post Malone said:

"All proceeds today go The Trevor Project. It's a beautiful organization, trying to help out LGBTQ youths and just trying to make the world a better place in general, and I just want everybody to know we love you so f***ing much"

He went on to add:

"No one should ever feel alone, so I just wanna say thank you guys so much. All the proceeds go today and you guys f***ing rock for your donations and the love you guys have been sending and this past week as well"

He concluded his message of appreciation by stating how much he loved and appreciated the fans and viewers who gathered to raise money for the charities over the past week.

Fans send their heartfelt thoughts on Post Malone's efforts

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their love and appreciation for the singer and his efforts, with many donating to the cause even beyond the streams. Even streamers like Adin Ross sent in sizeable donations. The four-day stream was considered extremely helpful for the selected NGOs. Here are some of the tweets that were shared regarding the stream:

Bokchoii @ArcaneInput @JakeSucky It's so wild that real celebrities take to Twitch.. cooler still when they *get* the culture of it. @JakeSucky It's so wild that real celebrities take to Twitch.. cooler still when they *get* the culture of it.

Tera J @ItsTeraJ @JakeSucky It was so wholesome. Ive never really watched his gaming content before but he seems like such a nice person. <3 Also love everything @TrevorProject does to support our lgbtq+ youth @JakeSucky It was so wholesome. Ive never really watched his gaming content before but he seems like such a nice person. <3 Also love everything @TrevorProject does to support our lgbtq+ youth

Readers can donate to The Trevor Project through their website, www.thetrevorproject.org. All proceeds go to the upliftment and care of LGBTQ youths suffering from depression.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far