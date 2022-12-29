“Power of internet” - Community reacts as Twitch streamer NateBosa's viewership skyrockets after going viral on TikTok

A reasonably small Twitch streamer named Nathaniel "NateBosa" shot to overnight fame after one of his Twitch clips went viral on TikTok. For those unaware, in the clip, Nate was seen interacting with his mother while showing her that he had nine concurrent viewers, making for a wholesome clip.

The clip quickly found its way to TikTok and then to Twitter, shared by notable accounts, including Jake Lucky and Dexerto.

The clip, after finding traction on the social media platforms, prompted the streaming community to show further support for NateBosa, who went from nine viewers to a whopping 1.1K viewers at one point in time. Reacting to the amazing growth, Jake Lucky recognized:

“Power of internet.”

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky 1 viral Tik Tok, 1 supportive mother, 5x followers gained



9 viewers -> 1,000+



Power of the internet 1 viral Tik Tok, 1 supportive mother, 5x followers gained9 viewers -> 1,000+ Power of the internet https://t.co/srKnsLoUBS

From less than 1K followers to nearly 20K, NateBosa's incredible journey shows the power of social media

Social media has had an influential effect on many streamers in the past, who have gone from relatively unknown individuals to household names. Although Nathaniel is not there yet, he did see his Twitch account grow from having a meager few hundred followers to 18.8K, at the time of writing.

His streams, which barely attract over 20 live viewers, peaked at 1.3K. The sensational expansion of his channel is definitely an emblem of the noteworthy impact that social media possesses.

After seeing his numbers skyrocket, the streamer called his mother and jubilantly declared:

"Okay, this guy posted me on Twitter, right? Dexerto. The one of you and me talking, the video. I have 900 viewers on Twitch right now...this is crazy! Holy! Everyone is spamming 'W.'"

He also forwarded his gratitude on Twitter, stating:

"Thanks for all the support! Love you guys"

Nathaniel Barbosa @natebosa Thanks for all the support! Love you guys

Reacting to the wholesome moment, the streaming community also shared their thoughts. Here are some relevant reactions:

Electra @Electra @JakeSucky @natebosa I remember seeing this tiktok!! Awww I’m so happy for him @JakeSucky @natebosa I remember seeing this tiktok!! Awww I’m so happy for him

Fans opined on the down-to-earth and wholesome persona of the streamer. One user stated:

Gakusei @Gakusei19191754 @JakeSucky @natebosa Kids really cool and down to earth, a lot of fun to watch, very interactive with the chat @JakeSucky @natebosa Kids really cool and down to earth, a lot of fun to watch, very interactive with the chat

Dave @dilapper @JakeSucky @natebosa the guy is a natural streamer too. He's handling huge viewership, sub numbers, and gifts in his stride while still entertaining. It's what Twitch is about. W. @JakeSucky @natebosa the guy is a natural streamer too. He's handling huge viewership, sub numbers, and gifts in his stride while still entertaining. It's what Twitch is about. W.

Recognizing that it can be a challenging task to make a breakthrough on Twitch, another user pointed out:

Paradigm City @ParadigmCityy @JakeSucky @natebosa I gotta give credit to streamers who stream to almost no one or have no followers. It’s such a hard thing to break into, I wanted to get into streaming but gaining a following is hard, and yet a lot of people stream everyday to no one. @JakeSucky @natebosa I gotta give credit to streamers who stream to almost no one or have no followers. It’s such a hard thing to break into, I wanted to get into streaming but gaining a following is hard, and yet a lot of people stream everyday to no one.

One user also suggested Nathaniel give his Twitter a new look and keep his newly acquired fans updated on upcoming streams and schedules:

Dave Edwards @DaveEd22_ @natebosa @JakeSucky This is your moment now bro, 31k people saw this. Let’s upgrade this Twitter a bit, new profile photo, a cover photo, get your activity up, advertise when you stream on here and keep it trending bro you’ve got this @natebosa @JakeSucky This is your moment now bro, 31k people saw this. Let’s upgrade this Twitter a bit, new profile photo, a cover photo, get your activity up, advertise when you stream on here and keep it trending bro you’ve got this

His reaction to reaching 1K live viewers was clipped and shared to the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Although primarily a Minecraft streamer, NateBosa also streamed other games such as Among Us, Apex Legends, and Fall Guys, aside from streaming in the 'Just Chatting' category.

