What is a TikTok accountant? Origin of viral trend explained

With new trends taking over TikTok every day, the term “accountant” has suddenly become very popular online. Many have been wondering what it actually means, as it doesn’t have anything to do with taxes or one's income. It in fact refers to adult entertainers, who are now being termed “accountants".

People are creating content using the word, and talking about how they are earning thousands of dollars. Referring to themselves as “accountants” makes it easier for them as they do not have to explain to the world what their job entails.

LIÂM 🦅 (11-1) @Sm0ggs @ashprivvxo I seen a tiktok yesterday about a 🌶️ accountant and she said now there’s a feature to go live on OF but you have to pay to join.. she said her first live made her $10,000 and all she said she was doing was sat at a bar getting drunk 🤣🤣 said it was the easiest money she’s made @ashprivvxo I seen a tiktok yesterday about a 🌶️ accountant and she said now there’s a feature to go live on OF but you have to pay to join.. she said her first live made her $10,000 and all she said she was doing was sat at a bar getting drunk 🤣🤣 said it was the easiest money she’s made

TikTok user, Rocky Paterra was the first one to use the term “accountant”

Using the term is rather common now, however, it was first used by a TikTok user, Rocky, a comedian, writer, and musician, who created the “accountant” song. In the video posted, he explained that he was a "struggling actor," but told people that he was an accountant whenever they asked what he did for work.

The lyrics of the song are:

“I’m a struggling actor…but if I’m asked by a stranger what I do, I usually end up telling a lie… because there’s too much to get through. I’d rather smile and simply state that I have a full-time job…as an accountant.”

Rocky's song, "As an Accountant," received more than 5 million views, and thousands of people recreated their versions of the song. (image via TikTok)

As soon as the video went viral, the word was picked up by people and was taken over by those in the community of adult entertainers. Being a code word for people in the adult entertainment industry, TikTokers are mostly using these words to avoid awkward conversations. Rocky, the originator of the word, spoke to Buzzfeed and said:

"Explaining how the struggling actor life sometimes comes with its own awkward and annoying dialogue, and I’m sure that’s true for lots of other industries as well, so I’m just happy that my song can set a comedic tone for this scenario."

Jess ✨ @JessJ0rdan explaining to my coworkers that the tiktok video where I say I'm an accountant doesn't actually mean I'm qualified to be book keeping professionally explaining to my coworkers that the tiktok video where I say I'm an accountant doesn't actually mean I'm qualified to be book keeping professionally

Furthermore, Rocky also talked about how he realized that the song can function as an anthem for any individual who might not want to have a conversation with people about what they do. He also spoke about how he doesn’t remember and cannot understand how the term began being used in the adult industry.

However, the TikToker claimed that he has no problem with the word being associated with mature content. Several individuals headed to the comments section of the post and reacted to it.

Netizens are loving the song created by Rocky, (image via TikTok)

The audio of the song is now being used by many TikTokers. One of the most popular ones was created by Savannah Glembin, who shared her video, and the text in the clip read:

“When you’ve made $150,000 off of OF in less than 4 months, but you don’t want your family to know.”

Savannah Glembin created a video about earning $150,000 in 4 months. (image via TikTok)

Rocky’s video has more than 5 million views and the song created by him has above 36,000 videos with the track in the background.

