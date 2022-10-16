Powr Esports wins PMPL MEA Championship 2022 Fall, three teams qualify for PMGC League Stage 

The final day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): MEA Championship 2022 Fall came to an end today, with the top three teams qualifying for the PMGC 2022. After 24 matches of breathtaking action that kept viewers on the edge of their seats, Powr Esport, the team from Saudi Arabia, emerged as the champions, taking the title in a dominating fashion.

The squad left all other teams in the dust, securing a whooping 330 points with 178 eliminations. Powr Esport also took a hat-trick of chicken dinners on the penultimate day to secure their spot. The team took home the winner's prize of $40,000.

Finishing behind them in second place was another Saudi team R8 Esports. They, too, showed their might in the championship, ending their campaign with 248 points and 133 frags, bagging a cash prize of $28,000.

Iraqi team Geekay Sports earned third place in the championship. The squad displayed their prowess and ended up with 210 points and 107 eliminations. They were awarded the third-place cash prize of $10,000.

Allocations for PMGC 2022 League Stage

The top three teams from the PMPL MEA championship qualified for the PMGC 2022 League, which is scheduled to be held later this year. Since R8 Esports had already qualified for PMGC based on regional ranking points, the team below them qualified for the championship.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2022 League Stage from PMPL MEA Championship Fall 2022 -

1) Powr Esport (Saudi Arabia)

2) Geekay Esports (Iraq)

3) Titan Gaming (Kazakhstan)

Apart from these teams, One Million from Morocco, Nigma Galaxy from UAE, and R8 Esports (formerly known as Rico Infinity Esports) from Saudi Arabia have already qualified for the global championship based on the regional points system.

Performance overview of teams in PMPL MEA Championship: Fall 2022

Besides the top three teams, Titan Gaming from Kazakhstan also performed brilliantly. With the help of two chicken dinners, the team ended up with 209 points and placed 4th on the leaderboard, earning a spot at the prestigious global championship.

Top 8 teams' scoreboard from PMPL MEA Championship (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Ooredo Thunders and Twisted Minds from UAE and Saudi Arabia also performed decently in the tournament. These squads fought bravely to secure the 5th and 6th spots in the overall leaderboards.

Tournament favorite and Middle East giant Nigma Galaxy slumped badly in the tournament, ending in the 12th spot with just 143 points in 24 matches. The team could not find its rhythm and could only secure a single chicken dinner in 24 matches.

9th to 16th rankings of PMPL MEA Championship (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Team Falcons and One Million, champions of PMPL Arabia and Africa, too, failed to perform in the tournament. Like Nigma Galaxy, the teams folded badly, failing to gain any sort of momentum and ending up in the 11th and 13th spots, respectively.

NASR Esport and Virtual Gaming Squad were the worst performers in the tournament. Both these looked lost throughout the course of the event and ended up with a measly 115 and 89 points to their respective names.

