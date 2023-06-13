Capcom’s upcoming game Pragmata finally made an appearance at the 2023 Capcom Showcase. Set in a sci-fi fantasy setting, the action-adventure title lets players take control of an unnamed protagonist as they battle through hordes of mysterious robot-like enemies. From its gorgeous visuals to intriguing combat, we will analyze everything revealed by the trailer in this article.

New Pragmata trailer at Capcom Showcase shows off gameplay snippets

An explosive and action-packed gameplay trailer for Pragmata was dropped at the Capcom Showcase 2023 and featured an unnamed protagonist and a little girl named Diana, who seems rather preoccupied at the start of the trailer. She has special powers and will accompany the player, assisting them in battles during their journey across the beautiful but dangerous game world.

Furious combat against robotic enemies (Image via Capcom)

Based on the trailer, the game will be played mostly from a third-person perspective and heavily focus on action, much like Capcom's Devil May Cry series. The trailer shows fights against robotic foes, complete with perfect dodge and melee mechanics.

Facing off against the giant robot (Image via Capcom)

A boss fight sequence against a giant mechanical unit atop a space station orbiting the Earth shows off what seems to be minor melee combat and enemy targeting systems. Furthermore, players can also expect a variety of futuristic firearms to add to their arsenal, judging from the cinematic at the start of the trailer.

The game has been postponed indefinitely (Image via Capcom)

Midway through the trailer, players are greeted with a message from Diana, with the words “very sorry” scribbled down on a piece of paper - indicating an extended delay to its official launch. Pragmata is in active development for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, and will likely launch post-2023 at this rate, with further delays not entirely out of the question either.

