Exoprimal second open beta test dates announced at Capcom Showcase

Exoprimal is a unique multiplayer action game that pits players against hordes of dinosaurs. Players will be able to harness the power of exosuits and team up with friends to tackle these creatures. Those excited by this concept can rejoice as a second open beta test for the tile was announced at the recent Capcom Showcase. The previous open beta was conducted in March 2023.

The announcement came as a surprise for many fans since Exoprimal is inching closer to launch. The full game will be released on July 14, 2023. Nevertheless, those inclined to know more about the title can check out the second open beta before deciding to buy it at launch.

When is the Exoprimal second open beta test?

Exoprimal @exoprimal

Demonstrate your exemplary cooperative skill set by working as a team to generate robust combat data. Fight together, or be flagged for mortal sunset.

Exoprimal Open Beta 2 begins June 16th, 2023:

Players can try out Exoprimal via the second open beta test, which will begin on June 16, 2023

Players can try out Exoprimal via the second open beta test, which will begin on June 16, 2023, and last till June 18, 2023. Capcom has decided to add some story missions to this test to give players an extended look at the game and make it stand out from the previous beta test.

Fans can even try out up to 10 co-op missions as part of this test, which has taken into consideration the feedback of many players. Furthermore, those who partake in the second open beta will receive an exosuit skin named Flash (Zephyr).

Exoprimal @exoprimal



🦾 Exosuit: Murasame

⚙️ Role: Tank

Specialization: Counterattacks



Dispense judgement and cut your way through the wargames as Murasame. Counter enemy attacks to empower your blade for maximum combat productivity.

Dino Survival is the major highlight of Exoprimal, wherein two teams comprising of five players can compete against each other. This mode will consist of both PvE and PvP missions.

Players will be teleported to a certain affected location to combat the dinosaurs. An AI named Leviathan will guide them as they aim to fulfill the mission objectives.

Players are recommended to choose the right exosuit. The exosuits come in the following variants that will impact the gameplay:

Assault: This type of exosuit is ideal for players who wish to employ aggressive tactics and resort to close, mid, and long-range attacks to defeat enemies.

This type of exosuit is ideal for players who wish to employ aggressive tactics and resort to close, mid, and long-range attacks to defeat enemies. Tank: Players opting for these exosuit types will be expected to take the majority of the damage and protect their allies.

Players opting for these exosuit types will be expected to take the majority of the damage and protect their allies. Support: As the name implies, these exosuits will enable a player to lend a helping hand in terms of repairing an ally’s exosuit, offering some stat boosts and other bonuses.

Fans can even customize their exosuits in terms of appearance and leverage the myriad Rigs/Modules to boost their combat efficiency. Players can expect to encounter other types of bosses in the game, including mutated dinosaurs and perhaps some non-dinosaur adversaries based on the trailer.

Exoprimal is set in the year 2043. In the game, players will witness a world ravaged by dinosaurs that arrived via a mysterious vortex or a rift three years prior. This should give some context to those who expect lore in multiplayer titles.

Exoprimal @exoprimal

Exoprimal launches on July 14th on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam with day one access on Xbox Game Pass! Squad up in 5v5 matches and take down both dinosaur hordes and opposing teams where no two matches play out the same.

Exoprimal itself will come in two variants: Standard and Deluxe Editions. The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, as well as last-gen consoles PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

