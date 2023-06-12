XDefiant's next Open Beta announced: Release date, how to play, and more

XDefiant has made a strong impression with its first beta phase. The official release date for the title was released at the Ubisoft Forward 2023 event. However, a specific date was not mentioned. Furthermore, the devs announced that another open beta would be available, along with several important details that players may look forward to regarding the title's future.

The first beta was a major success, allowing players to experience every aspect that XDefiant has to offer. With the upcoming open beta, we can expect server upgrades and further gameplay optimization. The following article will cover all that players need to know about the next open beta.

When will the next XDefiant Open Beta be held?

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant Thanks to the over 1 million players who joined us for our Closed Beta! As we gear up for the Open Session coming June 21-23, check out some of our team's favorite moments. Thanks to the over 1 million players who joined us for our Closed Beta! As we gear up for the Open Session coming June 21-23, check out some of our team's favorite moments. https://t.co/uF9qjITXJp

On June 12, during the Ubisoft Forward 2023 event, it was revealed that the title would be released later this summer. However, the developers will first host another open beta test so that players can experience the title's improved gameplay.

The Open beta session will be for three days and will be available worldwide across PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the PlayStation 5.

Start time for Open Beta: June 21, 2023, Wednesday, 10 am PT/7 pm CEST/10:30 IST

The end time for Open Beta: June 23, 2023, Friday, 11 pm PT/ June 24, 2023, Saturday, 8 am CEST/ June 24, 2023, Saturday, 11:30 am IST

How to register for the next XDefiant Open Beta

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant



Read about that and more with our blog covering what's next for XDefiant.



playxdefiant.com/ubisoft_forwar… Have you heard the news? XDefiant's launch window has been announced! 🤘Read about that and more with our blog covering what's next for XDefiant. Have you heard the news? XDefiant's launch window has been announced! 🤘Read about that and more with our blog covering what's next for XDefiant. 👉 playxdefiant.com/ubisoft_forwar… https://t.co/EQycqI7WKU

Players that took part in the closed beta can simply log in and participate in an exclusive Early Access phase of the Open Beta session beginning June 20.

If you're a new player, you can visit the PlayXDefiant.com website and register there. You will need to select a specific platform that includes PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the PlayStation 5. Thereafter, you will need to sign in to your Ubisoft account or create one if you don't already have one.

Log in to your account, and two questions will appear; answer them, and your registration will be completed.

Year 1 Roadmap revealed

XDefiant @PlayXDefiant Here's that XDefiant roadmap link you were looking for: news.ubisoft.com/en-us/article/… Here's that XDefiant roadmap link you were looking for: news.ubisoft.com/en-us/article/…

Year 1 will have four seasons in total. Every three months, the community will get a new session with new weaponry, maps, events, and factions.

Year 1 will feature the following inclusions:

4 Factions

12 Weapons

12 Maps

The details mentioned above are what is currently known about the forthcoming title.

