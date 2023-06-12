XDefiant's next Open Beta announced: Release date, how to play, and more

XDefiant has made a strong impression with its first beta phase. The official release date for the title was released at the Ubisoft Forward 2023 event. However, a specific date was not mentioned. Furthermore, the devs announced that another open beta would be available, along with several important details that players may look forward to regarding the title's future.
The first beta was a major success, allowing players to experience every aspect that XDefiant has to offer. With the upcoming open beta, we can expect server upgrades and further gameplay optimization. The following article will cover all that players need to know about the next open beta.
When will the next XDefiant Open Beta be held?
On June 12, during the Ubisoft Forward 2023 event, it was revealed that the title would be released later this summer. However, the developers will first host another open beta test so that players can experience the title's improved gameplay.
The Open beta session will be for three days and will be available worldwide across PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the PlayStation 5.
Start time for Open Beta: June 21, 2023, Wednesday, 10 am PT/7 pm CEST/10:30 IST
The end time for Open Beta: June 23, 2023, Friday, 11 pm PT/ June 24, 2023, Saturday, 8 am CEST/ June 24, 2023, Saturday, 11:30 am IST
How to register for the next XDefiant Open Beta
Players that took part in the closed beta can simply log in and participate in an exclusive Early Access phase of the Open Beta session beginning June 20.
If you're a new player, you can visit the PlayXDefiant.com website and register there. You will need to select a specific platform that includes PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the PlayStation 5. Thereafter, you will need to sign in to your Ubisoft account or create one if you don't already have one.
Log in to your account, and two questions will appear; answer them, and your registration will be completed.
Year 1 Roadmap revealed
Year 1 will have four seasons in total. Every three months, the community will get a new session with new weaponry, maps, events, and factions.
Year 1 will feature the following inclusions:
- 4 Factions
- 12 Weapons
- 12 Maps
The details mentioned above are what is currently known about the forthcoming title.