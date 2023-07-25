"Praying for KingJames son": Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate tweets about LeBron James' son who recently suffered cardiac arrest

With the news of Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James suffering from a cardiac arrest spreading online, controversial internet personality Tristan Tate has posted about the tragic incident, sending his thoughts and prayers to James's family. This comes after the family released information about Bronny's condition through official channels.

As per their statement, Bronny James was hospitalized after he suffered a heart attack on Monday while practicing basketball at the University of Southern California. The 18-year-old is a freshman who got a spot on the USC basketball team after graduating from high school this year. As per reports, he is now stable, but that hasn't stopped people from extending their support towards LeBron and his family.

Among the several people wishing Bronny a swift recovery online was Tristan Tate, brother of the notorious Andrew Tate. The elder Tate brother took to Twitter and tagged LeBron James's official Twitter account, saying:

"Praying for @KingJames son and his family."

"Cardiac arrest at [18] is wild": Twitter reacts as Tristan Tate wishes LeBron James's family well after news of Bronny James' heart attack spreads online

Tristan and Andrew Tate are infamous on Twitter for their highly problematic opinions on gender roles and penchant for indulging in conspiracy theories such as the Matrix controlling world society. The fact that their tweets, which draw millions of views on the platform, have been generating revenue under Elon's new content creation policies was a point of contention for many on the internet.

The Tate brothers were also recently charged with r*pe and human trafficking in Romania after months of being detained by the authorities while they were investigated. Tristan Tate's tweet about LeBron's son might seem harmless, with many of his followers joining him in wishing the family well. One Twitter user noted how Bronny James suffering a cardiac arrest in his teens was "wild."

This has opened up a whole other can of worms, with many bringing up anti-vaccine arguments, blaming the COVID-19 shot for somehow being responsible for the young athlete's heart condition. Here are some of the reactions to the tweet that blame the coronavirus vaccine for Bronny's cardiac arrest.

Anti-vaccination points have been a recurring point in Tate's speeches online. Andrew has been known to be infamously against getting the coronavirus vaccine until he changed his mind later down the road.

Of course, most people in Tristan Tate's replies were quite supportive of the tweet for LeBron's family. Here are some of the general reactions:

Bronny James has reportedly been discharged from intensive care and, as per the family's latest statements, is in stable condition. LeBron's son was rated a four-star recruit before joining USC, and his father has expressed his wish to end his career playing with Bronny in the NBA.