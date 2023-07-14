Andrew Tate among influencers receiving dollars as part of Elon Musk's Twitter monetization scheme

Controversial social media celebrity Andrew Tate is among the first influencers to benefit from Twitter's new monetization policy. Earlier this Thursday, the Elon Musk-led microblogging platform announced that it would start sharing its ad revenue with content creators on the platform.

As per reports, only a few select creators are getting monetized in the first phase. Tate confirmed that he had been monetized by the platform in a new post and pledged that the entirety of his Twitter revenue would go toward his charitable endeavors.

As per the tweet, Tate has received $20,378 as his share of ad revenues.

Andrew Tate is banned on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, for many of his controversial and misogynistic remarks. Twitter is among the few platforms the former kickboxer is still live.

As per a report by The Washington Post, far-right activists have been the first beneficiaries of the Twitter monetization scheme. Influencers, including political commentators Ian Miles Cheong, Benny Johnson, and Ashley St. Claire, are a few others Twitter has monetized.

Andrew Tate, however, is not happy with the American publication branding him as far-right. He reacted to The Washington Post article, stating:

"Why is it that EVERY SINGLE MSM article includes my name? They literally can't print anything without saying my name otherwise, they get ZERO views. I bring endless clicks because I'm sexy. How am I far right? Because I say go to the gym? I'm literally half-black. Who is this silly besh?"

Andrew Tate has "so much respect" for Elon Musk

It takes grit and perseverance to be as successful as the world's richest man, Elon Musk, and Andrew Tate, a multi-millionaire himself, seems to be a big fan of the Tesla CEO.

During an interview with Valuetainment media, the former ISKA kickboxing world champion showered praises on the tech mogul, saying that he was a real man of purpose:

"Man, I love Elon, and I love that he is a man of purpose, and I have soo much respect for a man of purpose. Most people who got his kind of a paycheck... in the 90s would have cashed out... He decided to risk it all again to try to achieve the most impossible things."

He added:

"That's what is beautiful about men as a whole. All of the explorations on the planet, the deep sea, Antarctica, mount Everest, all of it was a man who had enough and thought, no, I'm going to go anyway, and that's who Elon is."

Catch Andrew Tate's comments below: