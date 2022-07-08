"Pros are to blame": Apex Legends Reddit community discusses the major problems with competitive mode and matchmaking

The Apex Legends community on Reddit has been a hub of activity this season, specifically after what has transpired across the season. What many players didn't foresee was the competitive mode getting so gravely affected by matchmaking. This has made ranked unplayable for many, and some have even left the game after getting frustrated.

Apex Legends is one of the world's most actively played video games, and it has quickly taken the genre to new heights. Players loved Respawn's innovations with the title as the community has expanded rapidly.

While there have always been complaints here and there, the current season has broken all the chains. The extreme difficulty of matchmaking has made the game a nightmare for many. Despite several complaints, Respawn hasn't shuffled much to the fans' who have repeatedly vexed their frustrations on Reddit.

Apex Legends Reddit community discusses the major problems caused by poor matchmaking

Reddit user u/LuckyChappyOfficial posted a short video that explained the problem of ranked mode in Apex Legends. This largely has to do with matchmaking, which is at its worst. The disbalanced matchmaking has resulted in poor distribution along the ranks, much to the players' frustration. Given the nature of the topic, many joined in with their opinion on the situation.

One player explained that the fallout has been there on the casual matches as many have stopped playing ranked. This has resulted in public matches getting more difficult to win. The player also explained that people are even looking for teammates for casual matches.

Another player explained why they had stopped playing ranked altogether. They feel that when the Apex Predators/Masters are shown at the start of the round as champions, there's no way for casual players to win.

It seems that matchmaking has been a major issue for a long time, but the latest season in Apex Legends has been the worst of the lot.

There are a lot of reasons why players avoid playing ranked and some of them include the incredible amount of grind and the poor rewards that are hardly worth their time.

For some on Reddit, the rewards of the ranked mode make the entire thing much worse and disincentivize them from playing it.

One player had forecasted that the new system would be nothing but trouble and they had been downvoted. Ironically, whatever they had predicted has now turned out to be true.

Another player finds it strange that so many officials fail to foresee the problems that could be caused by their system.

Apex Legends' new system has been a complete mess since the ranks were reset. While the reset itself might not be a problem, matchmaking makes the entire experience very poor. Unless Respawn makes some fixes, they could lose even more players in the future.

