"Protect queen Poki at all costs" - xQc says he is "disappointed" with Pokimane and HasanAbi during his Kick livestream, explains why

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has taken to his stream to slam fellow streamers Imane "Pokimane" and Hasan "HasanAbi" for their recent remarks about xQc's move to Kick. For those unaware, the streamer secured an astonishing $100 million contract with the Stake and Trainwreckstv-backed platform.

In response to xQc's move to Kick, streamers such as Pokimane and Hasan have shared their opinions. Pokimane, for instance, expressed her view that Kick pays Twitch. On the other hand, Hasan suggested that Felix might engage in gambling streams since it is permitted on Kick.

During his stream, Felix expressed his disappointment with Hasan's remarks, asserting that Hasan was defending Pokimane regardless of the supposed inaccuracy of her statement. He said:

"Protect queen Poki at all costs"

What did Pokimane say? xQc reacts to the drama

After xQc's move to Kick (June 16), Pokimane responded to a comment implying that Kick was "taking over." In a sarcastic tone, she mentioned that Kick was, in fact, paying Twitch (as Kick utilizes Amazon's Interactive Video Service). She further added that if Twitch desired, they could simply stop providing their services.

Furthermore, HasanAbi recently suggested that monetary gains primarily drove Felix's decision to move to Kick and speculated that Felix might eventually engage in gambling on the platform.

Felix added his two cents on the situation. He said:

"If it was about money, nobody would care. If it was only about money then I wouldn't be talking about this. I would just turn the stream off and I would ignore all this sh*t."

He continued:

"There are goals that are passed that and people who discredit that are f**king cringe. Especially Hasan. Hasan is being disingenuous as f**k. I'm disappointed. I'm gonna be honest with you, I'm disappointed. Sorry, Hasan, I'm disappointed."

He concluded:

"I get it. Protect queen Poki at all costs - means she gets to say whatever she wants and just claim dogsh*t and she's given a free pass because she's Poki. I get it Hasan. I get it man."

Here's what the fans said

The streamer's agreement with Kick is non-exclusive, indicating that he will continue to make appearances on Twitch occasionally. The base fee of the deal with Kick is stated to be $70 million, with an additional $30 million offered in the form of incentives.

