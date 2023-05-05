New Rocket League team PSG Tundra has officially revealed their roster for the upcoming World Championship. The latest entity is a result of renowned esports organization Tundra Esports pairing up with football giants PSG. The official announcement comes days after the new entity was revealed on social media. The team has moved swiftly to recruit some big names from the world of Rocket League esports.

PSG Tundra was expected to make some bold moves, with Rocket League World Championship title being its main target. Both Tundra Esports and PSG have much at stake, and the new team has made its ambitions crystal clear by getting some heavyweights to bolster the lineup.

PSG Tundra will be a force to reckon with in Rocket League Championships

The roster has finally been officially revealed following an earlier teaser by the team on their Twitter account. Here are the names set to don the kits of PSG Tundra in the upcoming days:

Leonardo “Catalysm” Ramos

Ivan “ivn” Sabri

Damian “Tox” Scahfer

Simon “arise” Arnautovic (substitute).

PSG TUNDRA @PSGTUNDRA



We knew it, you absolutely knew it, but it's still a W anyway



Introducing PSG TUNDRA RLCS



Catalysm

Ivn

Tox

Virge

Arise Orgless no moreWe knew it, you absolutely knew it, but it's still a W anywayIntroducing PSG TUNDRA RLCSCatalysmIvnToxVirgeArise Orgless no more ❌ We knew it, you absolutely knew it, but it's still a W anyway 🏆Introducing PSG TUNDRA RLCS ⚽️CatalysmIvnToxVirgeArise https://t.co/iDrwAwYQMZ

The new team will be led by coach John “Virge” Willis, who has a rich history with the Rocket League CS. His biggest success came in the RLCS 9 in 2020 when he won as a coach with Digitas.

Both ivn. and Catalysm go way back as they hplayed together and won the Samsung Odyssey League in 2021. Tox has switched over from Evil Geniuses, having had a rich history for European sides like RCD Espanyol, SK Gaming, and Luminosity.

Enthusiasts must wait for the RLCS Spring Split to witness the new outfit in action. The ultimate aim will be to qualify for the World Championship. This year, the action will occur in the German city of Dusseldorf between August 3-13.

PSG TUNDRA @PSGTUNDRA



PSG are back.

TUNDRA are back.

We’re back, together.



RLCS Roster Reveal | 5th May 2023 Ici c’est PSG TUNDRAPSG are back.TUNDRA are back.We’re back, together.RLCS Roster Reveal | 5th May 2023 Ici c’est PSG TUNDRA 🇫🇷⚽️PSG are back.TUNDRA are back.We’re back, together.RLCS Roster Reveal | 5th May 2023 ⏳ https://t.co/42REESKA38

Tundra Esports Co-Founder and Director of Esports & Operations Anthony Graham had many positives about the new team.

“We’re incredibly delighted to welcome Catalysm, ivn, Tox, Virge and arise to PSG Tundra! They’ve shown great potential and with our support we believe they can deliver consistent high level results.”

For training, the new Rocket League team will use a dedicated gaming facility close to the Parc de Princes stadium in Paris. While they are a merged entity, Tundra Esports' staff will have a key role in training and performance.

Poll : 0 votes