Evil Geniuses vs KRÜ Esports - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League has been very competitive so far. Brazil, NA, and LATAM teams are in the Regular Season. From there, the top six teams will make it to the Playoffs. In the Playoffs, these six teams will fight to qualify for Masters Tokyo. Among the two matchups on the second day, one is between NA's Evil Geniuses and LATAM'S KRÜ Esports.

The first day of Week 3 produced some surprising results. The new Cloud9 roster finally showed up as they defeated 100 Thieves by a convincing 2-0. The next matchup was between MIBR and NRG Esports. MIBR, against all predictions, pulled off an upset as they made multiple comebacks to beat NRG 2-1 in the BO3 series.

Evil Geniuses vs. KRÜ Esports - Who will get their first win at the VCT Americas League?

Predictions

Evil Geniuses made an unusual decision while franchising where they decided to go with a 9-man roster. The team won a series at VCT LOCK//IN but has since struggled to find footing in the Americas League. Out of their two matches in the league, Evil Geniuses have lost both of them.

KRÜ Esports saw multiple roster changes during franchising. This new team has had a rough start as they could not win a match at VCT LOCK//IN and have also lost all their series in the league.

Predicting the matchup's winner is tricky as both teams hasn't performed well. However, KRÜ Esports has performed slightly better than Evil Geniuses statistically. Hence the matchup favors them ever so slightly.

Head-to-head

Neither of these teams has faced the other before.

Recent results

Evil Geniuses' last match was against 100 Thieves, where after a close first map, Haven eventually lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

KRÜ Esports' most recent match was against Brazil's MIBR in the same Americas league, where they lost the BO3 series by 1-2.

Potential Lineups

Evil Geniuses

Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

KRÜ Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez Miranda

Lopez Miranda Alexandre " xand " Zizi

" Zizi Santiago " Daveeys " Ruiz

" Ruiz Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)

Ferrari (IGL) Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch this matchup on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. They can also tune into the watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The match will occur on Sunday, April 16, at 3 pm PST/ 12 pm CET/ 3:30 am IST (the next day).

