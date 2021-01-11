PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power release date and possible time revealed

The developers of PUBG Mobile release periodic updates that introduce new features and content into the game. The latest iteration, i.e., the 1.2 update, is just around the corner, and the patch for the same has already been released.

The upcoming PUBG Mobile update will bring in various in-game modes, including Runic Power, Metro Royale: Honor, Power Armor, a new firearm – Famas – and several other improvements that will enhance the user experience.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update release details

This upcoming update will roll out from January 12th (UTC +0). The patch notes also state that the servers will not be taken down for maintenance, and hence, players can play the game after updating it.

Moreover, users will also receive rewards for updating the game between a specific time frame, i.e., from January 12th to January 17th (UTC +0). The prizes are as follows:

2,888 BP

100 AG

Acolyte of Justice Backpack (3d)

It is crucial to note that gamers on different versions cannot team up, for they have to update the game to do so.

Size

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 update will require 615 MB of storage on Android devices, while the iOS version would require 1.5 GB. Players can update their games from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store once available.

Patch notes

Here are some of the key features which will be introduced with the 1.2 update:

Runic Power Gameplay (January 12th to March 7th)

Power Armor Mode (Launches in EvoGround on February 5th)

Metro Royale: Honor (From January 12th)

New firearms: FAMAS

Security improvements

Basic performance improvements

Firearm balancing: Bolt Action Sniper Rifle enhancements

The players can click here to read the detailed patch notes.

