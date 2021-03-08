Ever since the arrival of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta, players have been eagerly waiting for the update to arrive. Their wait is about to end very soon as the update is on the cards. The developers have already revealed the patch notes for the upcoming update.

The latest iteration of the update will introduce multiple features like new modes, firearms, vehicles, and more to provide a better gaming experience.

This article will serve as a guide to players with regards to the release date and size of the next update.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update release date and size revealed

Release date

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update will start rolling out from 9 March, 2021. Players can likely download the update directly from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store once it goes live on their respective stores.

Users will be able to enjoy features as soon as they update them since the game's server will not be taken down for maintenance.

Size

The size of the upcoming PUBG Mobile update has been revealed in the patch notes. The patch will require 640 MB of storage space on Android devices; meanwhile, the iOS version will need 1.55 GB of storage.

Players must note that the older version will support match matching with the latest version, i.e., they will still be able to pair up with users on the newest iteration.

Nevertheless, there are specific rewards for doing so between 9 March and 14 March. They will receive the following items:

3,000 BP

100 AG

Cute Kitten - Pan (3d)

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update patch notes

Some of the crucial aspects of this update are:

New Firearm: Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle

New Vehicle - Motor Glider

Clowns' Tricks Gameplay (From March 31)

Hundred Rhythms Mode (From March 9)

Various performance and system improvements

New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival

Melee Weapon Display Feature

All-Talent Championship

Players & users can click here to read the patch notes in depth.

