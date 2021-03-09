PUBG Mobile 1.3 update release time revealed

The highly anticipated PUBG Mobile 1.3 update is all set to be released on the global server today. The patch will bring exciting new features to the game, including security fixes, a new weapon, performance improvements and more.

It will also introduce Clowns' Tricks Gameplay (From March 31) and Hundred Rhythms Mode (From March 9) to PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update time

The update time was revealed by Error 403, a PUBG Mobile community team member, in a Discord message. His post reads:

"The 1.3.0 update is slowly rolling out now and should be available to everyone on: App Store by March 9, 03:00 UTC; Google Play by March 9, 09:30 UTC; other supported platforms by March 9, 08:00 UTC”

According to the PUBG Mobile community team member, the update has already started rolling out. Players will be able to download the update directly from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store once it is made available.

Players will need 640 MB of free storage space on Android devices to download the latest patch. Meanwhile, those with iOS devices will need 1.55 GB of free storage space.

The PUBG Mobile server will not be taken down for maintenance, so users will immediately be able to play the game after the patch.

The latest version of PUBG Mobile will not support matchmaking with players who have the older version. Players are, therefore, advised to update the game as soon as possible.

Players will also be rewarded for updating their game on or before March 14 (UTC+0). The list of rewards are as follows:

3,000 BP

100 AG

Cute Kitten - Pan (3d)

PUBG Mobile 1.3 patch notes

New Firearm: Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle

New Vehicle - Motor Glider

New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival

Hundred Rhythms Mode (From March 9)

Clowns' Tricks Gameplay (From March 31)

Melee Weapon Display Feature

Performance and system improvements

Royale Pass Season 18: HUNDRED RHYTHMS (From March 17)

Click here to read the detailed patch notes.

