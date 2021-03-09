PUBG Mobile 1.3 update size revealed for Android and iOS devices

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update is just around the corner, and its patch notes were released yesterday. The update is set to bring new features, including a new firearm, vehicle, game mode and more, to the title.

This article takes a look at the size of the highly anticipated PUBG Mobile update.

What is the size of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update for Android and iOS devices?

Update size

The size of the new PUBG Mobile 1.3 update has been revealed in the patch notes.

Android users will require 640 MB of free storage space to download the new PUBG Mobile 1.3 patch. Meanwhile, iOS users will require 1.55 GB of storage space to get the update.

Players can also update the game between March 9 and March 14 (UTC+0) to get the following rewards:

3,000 BP

100 AG

Cute Kitten - Pan (3d)

Release time

According to a post by Error 403, a PUBG Mobile community team member on Discord, the update has already started rolling out. Players will be able to download it directly from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store once it is made available.

His post reads

"The 1.3.0 update is slowly rolling out now and should be available to everyone on: App Store by March 9, 03:00 UTC; Google Play by March 9, 09:30 UTC; other supported platforms by March 9, 08:00 UTC."

Patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update

Here are some of the patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update:

New Firearm: Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle

New Vehicle - Motor Glider

New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival

Hundred Rhythms Mode (From March 9)

Clowns' Tricks Gameplay (From March 31)

Melee Weapon Display Feature

Performance and system improvements

Royale Pass Season 18: HUNDRED RHYTHMS (From March 17)

