PUBG Mobile 1.4 update Season 19 Royale Pass release date and time revealed

The developers of PUBG Mobile release a new Royale Pass at the beginning of every season, one of the primary sources for players to receive in-game items. Royale Pass 18 is set to draw to a close soon, and the new Royale Pass called Traverse is just around the corner.

Players are ardently waiting for the new Royale Pass to be released as it is expected to bring in exciting cosmetic items, including skins, emotes, costumes, and more, which they can collect by completing missions to progress through it.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.4 update low storage APK download file now available on the official website

Release date and time for PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 19

The ongoing season is set to end on May 15th, 2021

According to the information from the RP section, PUBG Mobile Season 18 will be concluding on May 15th, 2021 (+0 UTC). After this period, the section will be inaccessible, and users won't be able to complete the missions to collect the rewards.

The new Season 19 Royale Pass: Traverse is scheduled to be released on May 17th, 2021, at 2 AM UTC or 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30).

Once the pass is available, players will be able to upgrade to the Elite Pass for 600 UC. Meanwhile, Elite Pass Plus will set them back by 1800 UC.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.4 update for Android: APK+OBB download link for worldwide users

Leaked rewards

The rewards for Season 19 Royale Pass have already been leaked. Here are some of them:

Insect Queen - Mini14 - RP 1 (Image via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

General Beetle emote - RP 10 (Image via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Gemstone Scarab Backpack (Image via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Alien - UMP45 - RP 45 (Image via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Crimson Beetle Helmet - RP 70 (Image via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

General Beetle Set - RP 100 (Image via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Players can watch the video given below to know more about the leaked RP rewards:

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.4 update APK file size revealed for Android devices