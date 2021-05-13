PUBG Mobile 1.4 update Season 19 RP release date, time, leaked rewards, and more

The Royale Pass is one of the most popular ways to acquire cosmetic items, including skins, costumes and gun skins, in PUBG Mobile. Players must complete daily and weekly missions to earn RP Points and progress through the pass.

PUBG Mobile developers introduce a new RP every two months. With the current season coming to an end on May 15th, 2021 (UTC +0), players are immensely excited about the following season.

This article provides readers with an overview of the upcoming PUBG Mobile Season 19 RP.

Also read: "Battle Royale ready": IPL franchise RCB shares artwork containing PUBG Mobile's map and Indian cricket players

PUBG Mobile Season 19 RP: All you need to know

Release date and time

Season 18 will conclude on May 15, 2021

Once the current PUBG Mobile season ends, the RP section will be locked for approximately around 24 hours. When players tap on the RP icon, a message will be displayed showing the time remaining for the commencement of the next season.

PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass will be released on May 17th, 2021. The new season will begin around 2:00 AM UTC or 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30).

Price

Once the new PUBG Mobile Royale Pass has been released, players will be able to upgrade to Elite Pass for 600 UC and Elite Pass Plus for 1800 UC. A free pass is also available, but its rewards are limited.

Also read: Will there be PUBG Mobile Lite India? Fans curious as only Battlegrounds Mobile India receives official release announcement

Leaks

Data miners have already leaked the rewards for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Royale Pass. Here are a few of them:

Insect Queen - Mini14 - RP 1 (Image via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Garden Observer Headpiece - RP 5 (Image via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

General Beetle emote - RP 10 (Image via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Flex Muscles - RP 15 (Image via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Gemstone Scarab Backpack - RP 30 (Image via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Ancient Vine Finish - RP 40 (Image via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Alien - UMP45 - RP 45 (Image via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Crimson Beetle Helmet - RP 70 (Image via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

General Beetle Set - RP 100 (Image via Mad Tamizha/YouTube)

Players can watch the video below to learn more about all the leaked rewards:

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.4 update for Android: APK+OBB download link for worldwide users