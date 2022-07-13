PUBG Mobile 2.1 update download link, APK size, and installation guide for Android

Since the beginning of the first round of beta testing, the PUBG Mobile community has been discussing different aspects of the upcoming 2.1 update. After weeks of excitement, the long-awaited update has finally arrived; it includes new modes, a collaboration, and more.

Gamers who have not downloaded the update yet are not only missing out on the new feature but also playing with their friends on the newer version. As a cherry on the top, gamers who update the game until July 17 will receive 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Wild Rave Helmet (3d). Thus, missing out on the update is not the best idea.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or install PUBG Mobile. They can wait for the release of the BGMI update to enjoy the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile 2.1 update using APK

Players can also download the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. However, many Android users may find it more convenient to download and install the game using the APK file.

Luckily for these gamers, developers provide the APK through the official website, eliminating the efforts needed to look for a legit file.

To download the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update on their devices, players can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Gamers should open any web browser and access PUBG Mobile's website.

Step 2: Upon landing on the website, individuals must select between either of the two available APK files, i.e., regular or compact/small. The sizes for the same are listed below:

Regular version: 1.1 GB

Compact version: 517 MB

Click on the button to download the preferred APK file (Image via Tencent)

Users can begin playing instantly after installing the normal version. Meanwhile, those utilizing the compact version must download additional resource packs. Consequently, they must ensure sufficient storage is available before proceeding ahead.

Step 3: After gamers have successfully downloaded the file, they can proceed with the installation only after enabling the 'Install from Unknown Source' option. This is generally available in the settings section.

Sign in to enjoy playing the game (Image via Tencent)

Step 4: Lastly, they can open the game and sign in to experience the new 2.1 update and all the features added by the developers.

Suppose users face a parsing error during the installation process. In that case, they can access the website to download the APK again and install it by following the aforementioned steps.

While Ancient Secret: Arise will be available right after the update, Ultimate Arena will be available from August 11 onwards.

