PUBG Mobile 2.4 update APK download link and installation guide for Android

After thoroughly testing the features during the beta phase, the developers of PUBG Mobile have finally begun releasing the 2.4 update. The latest game version will feature content for the Bruce Lee collaboration alongside a new Martial Showdown-themed mode, the relaunch of Gear Front mode with changes, and more.

You are advised to download the 2.4 update as soon as possible before the game's servers are taken down for maintenance. Matchmaking players between different versions is not possible. You can also use the APK file offered by the developers to enjoy the latest features of the update.

How to download PUBG Mobile 2.4 update using official APK file

The official 2.4 update announcement on the Discord server (Image via Discord)

Fortunately, the developers of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile have made the latest APK file available on the official website. This has made it easier for players looking for the APK to install the latest iteration of the battle royale title. Thus, sideloading becomes much easier for everyone.

You can go through the following section for detailed step-by-step instructions to download and install the PUBG Mobile 2.4 update APK from the official source:

Step 1: Download the PUBG Mobile 2.4 update APK file from the link provided below:

Link: https://pubgmobile.live/apk

At the time of writing this article, this link led to the 2.3 version file. However, according to a message posted on the game's official Discord channel, the APK for version 2.4 will be available through the same URL by January 6, 2023, at 1:45 am (UTC +0). You can keep an eye on this link and download the 2.4 update APK file only.

Before beginning the download, you must ensure sufficient storage space is available on your device since the file is anticipated to be about 1 GB.

Step 2: After receiving the latest version file, you may toggle on the "Install from Unknown Sources" option from the device's settings (if it has not been enabled previously).

Step 3: Install the game. You can now sign in to your account to enjoy the latest version of the battle royale title.

You will receive free rewards after downloading PUBG Mobile 2.4 update (Image via Krafton)

You will also receive the following rewards for free if you download the update before January 15, 2023:

3000 BP

100 AG

Pan Pan Helmet (3d)

Important PUBG Mobile 2.4 update features

The update has several exciting features (Image via Krafton)

Some of the most important features of the 2.4 update are as follows:

New theme: Martial Showdown (available in Erangel and Livik)

Gear Front mode update (available from February onwards)

Firearms and vehicle updates (QBZ, FAMAS, UZI, PP-19 Bizon, and more)

Erangel map updates

System improvements (Lucky teammates, Shared Portable Closet, in-match social buttons, and more)

New Cycle 4 Season 10

All Talent Championship starts in the game

Safety improvements

You can read the complete PUBG Mobile 2.4 patch notes here.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile, players in India should avoid downloading or playing the battle royale title on their device.

