PUBG Mobile 2.5 update APK file release time and update size for Android and IOS devices

PUBG Mobile 2.5 update is finally launching in a couple of days’ time, leaving fans excited. The latest update is expected to improve the gameplay experience drastically.

The enthusiasm around the upcoming 2.5 update has doubled due to the much anticipated 5th anniversary of PUBG Mobile.

In this article, we’ll list down all the necessary details you need to know regarding the latest 2.5 version of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile 2.5 update date and time

The schedule for PUBG Mobile 2.5 update (Image via Discord)

The update is expected to roll out from March 14 onwards. The launch varies from region to region.

The PUBG Mobile 2.5 update version is expected to be available on the App Store by March 16, 2023, at 01:30 hours.

Similarly, an APK link for the app will also be made available for download on your respective devices from March 16, 2023, 01:45 hours onwards.

Expect the 2.5 update on Google PlayStore on March 16 from 04:00 hours onwards.

Note: Timings may vary across different time-zones.

Additionally, you need to remember that players with different versions of the game will not be able to invite each other. So, start downloading the resources as soon as the 2.5 update version hits.

PUBG Mobile 2.5 update file size

The file size of the 2.5 update varies across different devices. For Android users it is 731 MB, while for IOS devices, it is 2.04 GB. Therefore, clear up the necessary space to successfully install the PUBG Mobile 2.5 update file.

What to expect in the 2.5 PUBG Mobile update

Level Infinite has recently launched the PUBG Mobile 2.4 update, which includes the new Royale Pass Month 19; however, rumors about the Month 20 Royale Pass rewards have already started spreading online and will be available with the upcoming PUBG Mobile 2.5 update.

Here is a list of the leaked rewards for the Month 20 Royale Pass:

RP 1: Bunny Uniform Set and Gilded Dragon Bone – Mosin-Nagant

RP 5: Bunny Uniform Cover and Mission Card

RP 10: Mousy Knockout Backpack and 500 BP

RP 15: Jolly Momente emote, RP Avatar (M20), and Stone Figure Ornament

RP 20: Cyber Detective Parachute and Gilded Tower Stun Grenade

RP 23: Football Fever Cover

RP 25: Football Fever Set and RP Badge (M20)

RP 30: Rash Shark Buggy and one unrevealed emote animation

RP 35: Cosmic Ruin – UMP45

RP 40: Telescopic Fist – DBS

RP 50: Special sets

Furthermore, version 2.5 will introduce the new World of Wonder feature, introducing many cool new maps into the battle royale scene. This includes numerous new maps for different individual modes apart from the classic battle royale maps.

That’s all you need to know regarding when to install the latest PUBG Mobile update. Keep tabs on Sportskeeda for more related content about PUBG Mobile.

Poll : 0 votes