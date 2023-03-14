PUBG Mobile 2.5 update: Release date and time for all regions

The PUBG Mobile 2.5 update is not far away, and the community is hyped up since the final round of beta testing will conclude very soon. This update barely misses a beat and includes the New World of Wonder Mode, Imagiversary-themed gameplay mode, and various other changes.

As per the official announcement, the developers will begin pushing out the update on March 14, and players across different regions should expect to receive it in the next few days. More significantly, the game's servers will not be offline, and as a result, players can enjoy the new modes once they get their hands on the latest version.

PUBG Mobile 2.5 update release time for all servers announced

PUBG MOBILE



Check out all the exciting updates coming up in version 250.



Download:

#PUBGMOBILE

C4S11

#PUBGMFIFTHANNIVERSARY

Mark your calendars, because PUBG MOBILE FIFTH ANNIVERSARY is taking place on March 16th!

The upcoming PUBG Mobile 2.5 update is highly anticipated by players, following the success of the previous 2.4 version. The developers have announced the patch's release timeline, which has left players eagerly waiting for its arrival.

The specific timings are as follows:

The official timings for the 2.5.0 update schedule (Image via PUBG Mobile/Discord)

Google Play Store

Vietnam

30% – March 14 at 7:00 am

70% – March 14 at 9:00 am

100% – March 14 at 11:00 am

Korea and Japan

100% – March 15 at 2:00 am

Taiwan

100% – March 15 at 9:00 am

Globally

30% – March 15 at 6:00 am

50% – March 15 at 10:00 am

70% – March 16 at 2:00 am

100% – March 16 at 4:00 am

App Store

Vietnam

100% – March 14 at 11:00 am

Korea and Japan

100% – March 15 at 2:00 am

Taiwan

100% – March 15 at 3:00 am

Globally

100% – March 16 at 1:30 am

Samsung Galaxy Store

Korea and Japan

100% – March 15 at 2:30 am

Globally

100% – March 15 at 6:00 am

Amazon Appstore, Huawei App Gallery, official website, and third-party stores

100% – March 16 at 1:45 am

Note: All the timings mentioned here are in (UTC +0)

PUBG MOBILE



Stay tuned for heavy tank battles!



Download PUBG MOBILE:

#PUBGMOBILE

C4S11

They say never to bring a knife to a gunfight, but they never said you couldn't bring a tank!

Once players download the latest PUBG Mobile 2.5 version, they can immediately enjoy the latest features and improvements. According to the official announcement, the update size will vary depending on the platform. For Android users, the update size is 731 MB, while for iOS users, it is 2.04 GB.

Note: Due to the restrictions on PUBG Mobile, Indian users are advised against downloading or playing the popular game.

