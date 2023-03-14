How to download PUBG Mobile 2.5 update on Android and iOS devices

The entire PUBG Mobile community looks forward to the much-awaited 2.5 update. It is the second major update of the year and brings in a chunk of new modes and features that fans can relish over the next few months, in addition to the upcoming fifth-anniversary celebrations.

The developers have started rolling out the update, and it is only a matter of a couple of days before it becomes available to everyone. The update comes in at about 731 MB for the Android platform, while the patch size for iOS devices is 2.04 GB.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 2.5 update on Android and iOS devices

As per the message on the official Discord server of the game, the update has already commenced rolling out today and is expected to become available to everyone across the next two days, depending on their region.

Globally, the 2.5 version is said to be available by March 16, 2023, at the following time:

The update schedule for the update (Image via PUBG Mobile official Discord Server)

App Store – 1:30 am (UTC +0)

Google Play Store – 4:00 am (UTC +0)

APK on the official website – 1:45 am (UTC +0)

Players may follow the instructions given below to install the latest PUBG Mobile 2.5 update on their Android and iOS devices:

Step 1: Open the respective storefronts on your device (App Store, Google Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, and more) once the update has become available per the official schedule.

Step 2: Search for PUBG Mobile using the search bar and select the most appropriate result from the list.

Search for the game and click update (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Click the update button to get to the latest version of the popular battle royale title.

Step 4: Once the update is installed, you can enjoy testing the new modes and other changes.

Additionally, Android users also have the option to download the latest client through the APK file enlisted on the official website. Here is the download link for the 2.5 APK file:

PUBG Mobile 2.5 APK download link – Click here

More importantly, this current link provides 2.4 APK, but as per the announcement, players will receive APK for the 2.5 version from March 16, 2023. Once the latest file is available, you may download and install it. Subsequently, download the resource pack to finally enjoy the latest version of the battle royale title.

Some important features in the 2.5 update

The latest update has tons of features (Image via Tencent)

Some of the key features as part of the new update are as follows:

5th Anniversary-Themed Gameplay: Imagiversary

New World of Wonder Mode

Gear Front mode updates

Payload Mode updates

Metro Royale Updates

Firearm adjustments and updates

General improvements

New Gameplay: Nusa Tycoon

Cycle 4 Season 11 starts on March 21

Click here for 2.5 update patch notes.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on PUBG Mobile in September 2020, Indian players are advised not to download or play the game.

