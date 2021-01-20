PUBG Mobile to announce a new map on Day 2 of PMGC 2020 Finals

PUBG Mobile is going to showcase a promo of a new map on Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals, on the 22nd of January 2021 at 21:50(GMT+ 8). The new map is rumored to be Karakin, which was released globally in January 2020 for the 6th season of the PC version.

PMGC Finals event calendar (day 3 and day 4)

What do we know about Karakin?

Karakin is the smallest map among all the options, as it is a 2x2km island off the coast of North Africa. It is similar to the desert map Miramar, but is much more fast-paced. Due to its small size, the map only features 64 players instead of the usual 100.

Adding to it, the map includes new features like Smuggle Tunnels, Sticky Bombs, Dark Zones/Purple Zone and more, which will make it more challenging for the players.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals:-

Meet the top 1️⃣6️⃣ teams facing off in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship! 🏆😎 Who will you be rooting for when action starts January 21st? 🙌 #PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/KHW7jDlWzJ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 17, 2021

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (PMGC 2021) is the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament ever, boasting a massive prize pool of $1.2 million. The League stages were scheduled from 24th November to 20th December 2020. The top 16 teams that qualified from the League Stages will now compete in the finals to be held from January 21st to January 24th at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

PMGC Finals Map Order :

Map 1 Erangel

Map 2 Miramar

Map 3 Vikendi

Map 4 Erangel

Map 5 Sanhok

Map 6 Erangel

The matches will start at 4.40 PM IST and teams will compete in six matches in a day. PUBG Mobile will also announce a Fan Favourite Player, Individual Awards, and Champion Award on the last day of the tournament.

PUBG Mobile Officials have tweaked the format of the PMCO 2021 spring as they have removed Vikendi Map from the esports season.