PUBG Mobile: Battle of Stars Day 1 overall standings

Ultimate Esports has announced an invite-only tournament, named Battle of Stars, for top tier PUBG Mobile teams, in association with Villager Esports. The event started with Crawlers winning the first match in Erangel thanks to 18 kills, before Synerge won the second match in Vikendi with 13 kills. Team Insane took 11 kills in Miramar and won the third match, with Fnatic (five kills) clinching the Sanhok match.

The last match of the day was won by Reckoning Esports with seven kills. After Day 1, Team Soul is leading the points table, showing some consistent performances. The team is also leading the kills leaderboard with 31 frags.

The Battle of Stars event features a significant 1,00,000 INR prize pool. It will be played over four days, starting today and ending on 15th August, with 20 matches to be played.

A new point system will be applied at the Battle of Stars event. The match-winning team will now be awarded with 15 points, instead of 20 points like in the older system. The runners-up will be awarded 12 points instead of 14, while there are no changes in the points awarded to the third and fourth-ranked teams.

The eighth to 12th-ranked teams will receive one point, while the teams ranked from 13 to 16 will get no placement points. There are no changes in the kill points; one kill equals one point.

Overall standings of Battle of Stars after Day 1

#1 Team Soul - 74 points

#2 Nova Godlike - 65 points

#3 Reckoning Esports - 52 points

#4 Team Tamilas - 49 points

Advertisement

#5 Fnatic - 49 points

#6 Crawlers- 48 points

#7 Insane - 47 points

#8 SynerGE- 46 points

#9 8bit - 39 points

#10 U Mumba Esports- 34 points

#11 TeamX - 34 points

#12 GXR-Celtz - 27 points

#13 Element Esports - 22 points

#14 Megastars - 19 points

#15 Hexagon - 19 points

#16 Marcos Gaming - 18 points

#17 Team M7 - 18 points

#18 TSM-Entity - 16 points

#19 Mayhem - 14 points

#20 Kerala FTW - 10 points

Battle Of Stars Day 2 schedule