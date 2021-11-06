PUBG Mobile: Bigetron RA emerge top after PMPL SEA Championships Season 4 Finals Day 1

The Grand Finals Day 1 of PMPL Southeast Asia Championship Season 4 ended November 6. The $144,000 finals involve the top 16 teams, who had earlier qualified from the league stages of the event. Along with the prize pool, these teams are battling it out for three slots in the Global Championship 2021.

Top 3 teams from PMPL SEA Championship S4 finals will qualify for PMGC 2021 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

After 5 matches of intense action today, Bigetron RA, the Indonesian powerhouse who gained some form towards the end of the League Stage, came alive and secured the top spot with 75 points and 35 kills. The team's rotation and gunpower were on point throughout as they finished top 3 in three out of the 5 matches.

The second spot was secured by Team Secret from Malaysia, who played exceptionally well to capture 74 points with 39 eliminations. The team bounced back strongly today after an average showing in the PMPL SEA Championship League Stage, where they barely qualified for the finals.

Eagle Esport from Vietnam secured the third spot at the end of the day, capitalizing on the win in the first match of the finals. The team ended their day with 47 points, securing 19 frags to their name.

PMPL SEA Championship S4 Finals Day 1 overall standings

Bigetron RA leads overall standings after PMPL S4 SEA Championship Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The day started with Eagle Esport taking the first game in a clutch fashion, securing a 2-man, 7-frag chicken dinner in the final circle. Luxxy from Bigetron RA played well in this match, helping his team secure the second spot with 8 frags after eliminating RRQ RYU, who finished third with 10 kills to their name.

Overall standings of PMPL S4 SEA Finals Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The second and third games of Day 1 saw Team Secret and EVOS Reborn from Malaysia and Indonesia, respectively, take victories with 17 and 12 frags to their names. Team Secret particularly dominated the Miramar match, fragging out in an insane fashion and taking charge of the competition. EVOS Reborn too played well in the second Erangel match of the day to secure their first chicken dinner of the finals

The fourth game on Sanhok saw Bigetron RA take the win. The team rotated beautifully into the zone, securing the top spot in the process and also rising to second spot in the points table. Genesis Dogma, another Indonesian squad, secured second spot with 3 frags. Team Secret continued their merry run in this game as well, as they finished third with 12 kills.

The fifth and final game of the day was won by GeekFam from Malaysia, with 8 kills. Bigetron RA had yet another strong game where they fragged insanely to take 16 kills. The third place in this match was again taken by Team Secret, who secured 7 kills.

Top 4 Eliminators from PMPL SEA Championships Finals Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

It would be intriguing to see which team comes out on top in the remaining two days and 10 matches.

Edited by R. Elahi