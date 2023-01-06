PUBG Mobile Esports 2023 announcement: PMGC, PMWI, PMPL, new point system, and more

Krafton revealed its structure for the 2023 PUBG Mobile esports season on January 6, during the opening day of the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals, which is being played at the Jakarta International Expo in Indonesia. Set to conclude on January 8, the event marks the end of the 2022 PUBG Mobile season.

James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, announced the expansion of the PMPL (Pro League) this year, meaning it will be held in more regions compared to the 2022 season, where it featured 13 Pro Leagues. Semi-Pro and amateur squads will also get more opportunities to play in regional events to earn their seats in the 2024 PMPL.

PMPL will take place in more regions (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile applies a new point system in 2023 season

The publisher has also introduced a new points system for its upcoming events. The team who wins the Chicken Dinner will get 10 points, while the second and third-placed teams will earn six and five points, respectively.

New point distribution for PUBG Mobile tournaments (Image via Krafton)

However, the point matrix has been followed over the last few years in the glamorous Chinese event called PEL.

World Invitational will occur in July in Riyadh (image via Krafton)

The 2023 World Invitational will be held in July in Riyadh, KSA, and will feature top teams from around the world. The previous edition was also held there in August 2022.

Global Championship 2023 will be held in Turkey (image via Krafton)

The mega competition for the title, i.e., the 2023 PMGC will take place in Turkey, starting in November. It will be the fourth edition of the series. However, the company is yet to reveal the prize pool for the event.

James Yang also unveiled that the publisher will host more Regional Clash events this year. It was held for Chinese and SEA teams in September 2022, and will create greater excitement among fans this time around.

PUBG Mobile to feature in two medal events in 2023

This year, the game will also be featured in two prestigious events, i.e., the 32nd SEA Games (May 5 to 17) and the 19th ASIAN Games (September 23 to October 8).

32nd SEA Games and 19th ASIAN Games will feature PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

In the 2022 season, Krafton and Tencent hosted plenty of competitions, including two international events, the World Invitational and the Global Championship. The publishers haven't revealed the total prize pool for this season. However, during the announcement of the 2022 roadmap, they mentioned that the prize pool would be higher than the previous season, which stood at a whopping $14 million.

A total of $7 million prize pools were allocated for the 2022 global tournaments, including the PMWI ($3M) and the PMGC ($4M). The organizers also conducted several other major regional events such as PMPLs, Championships, PMCOs, PMNCs, and more.

The structure for the 2023 season looks great, and the company is aiming to create a vibrant esports landscape across the globe by hosting a number of events this season.

